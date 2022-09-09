ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dame Joanna Lumley remembers the Queen as ‘all that was kind and fair’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxZsa_0hoRMeMR00

Dame Joanna Lumley has said the Queen represented “all that was kind and fair” as more famous faces from around the world paid tribute to her reign and legacy.

The monarch was fondly remembered as “an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service” after the death of Britain’s longest-reigning head of state was announced on Thursday evening.

Sir Rod Stewart and Dame Joan Collins were among the British stars reflecting on their encounters with the Queen as a period of mourning begins and the nation grieves for the figurehead.

As well as celebrities, British arts and entertainment institutions including the BBC and Bafta all reflected on the impact the monarch has had on the country.

Dame Joanna remembered the Queen saying she represented “all that was kind and fair, brave and good-hearted, noble and entirely admirable”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the actress added: “We shall miss her with all our hearts and wish her safe travelling on her final great journey.

“She was adored and respected; and as we send our loving sympathies to all the members of the royal family, we count ourselves lucky to have lived during her long and fabulous reign. God bless her: and long live our great new King.”

Sir Rod revealed it had been a “devastating 48 hours” for him as his brother Don had died aged 94 on Tuesday before the death of the Queen was announced yesterday.

He recalled how the Queen had been “an unwavering presence” throughout his life and “a great unifier” as he paid tribute on Instagram.

The singer, who performed at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert in June, added: “A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls.

“What a privilege it was to perform for her. My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family. God save the King.”

British rock band Queen issued a statement on behalf of guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor to Twitter which read: “We send our deepest condolences to the Queen’s family at this very sad time.”

The pair had performed for the monarch on a number of occasions including opening the Platinum Jubilee concert alongside Adam Lambert earlier this year.

May also created a classic moment 20 years ago, during the 2002 Golden Jubilee celebrations, when he performed God Save The Queen on Buckingham Palace’s roof.

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke shared a black and white image of him shaking hands with the Queen on Twitter, simply captioning the post: “Rest well, Your Majesty”.

Dame Joan revealed she “fell under the spell” of the Queen the first out of the many times she met her.

The Hollywood star, who was made a Dame in 2015, added “my admiration has remained undimmed throughout the years”, as she shared a photo of her alongside the Queen during their younger years.

Ed Sheeran, who performed an emotional rendition of his hit song Perfect to close the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which was chosen as a tribute to the late monarch and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, also paid tribute.

The pop superstar posted a black and white photo of the Queen and wrote: “Thank you ma’am x”

In a short tribute posted on Twitter, the former Police frontman Sting, who was made a CBE in 2003, wrote: “I had a quiet weep for the Queen, I am sad for my country and what it has lost.”

Music mogul Simon Cowell said the Queen was a monarch who “managed to balance great leadership, tradition and progression” in his own online tribute, posted to Instagram.

“I’m incredibly sad to hear of the passing of the Queen,” he wrote.

“With incredible strength she was someone who loved her country and was able to lead with so much love.

“I feel very lucky that in my lifetime we have had a Monarch who managed to balance great leadership, tradition and progression.”

Sir Mick Jagger reflected on how the Queen had “always been there” throughout his life as he recalled watching key moments.

He said: “I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much-beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the royal family.”

Meanwhile, Sir Paul McCartney, 80, shared an image of the Queen in her youth signed by himself, and captioned it simply: “God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. Long live The King.”

Sir Elton John described the Queen as an “inspiring presence” and said he would “miss her dearly”.

The musical megastar said the Queen had been a huge part of his life “from childhood to this day” in his own online tribute.

Dame Helen Mirren, who portrayed the Queen on the silver screen and on the stage, described the monarch as the “epitome of nobility”.

In a post on Instagram, the Oscar-winning British actress said: “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

James Bond star Daniel Craig said the Queen leaves “an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, he added: “I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her.”

The monarch famously appeared alongside the 007 actor during the opening ceremony for the London Olympics.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson also shared a joint statement on Twitter saying: “We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to her family.”

Former spice girl Mel B echoed the sentiment in her own Instagram post, calling the Queen “an incredible lady who all of us grew up with and had so much respect for”.

Captioning a picture of the monarch meeting the Spice Girls, she added: “I was honoured to meet her, honoured that she awarded me my MBE as patron of Women’s Aid and honoured she was our Queen.”

Other British celebrities paying respects included Ant and Dec, Stephen Fry, Ozzy Osbourne, Sue Perkins, Sir Philip Pullman, and Victoria and David Beckham.

The news was also the subject of several US talk show monologues including The Daily Show, hosted by Trevor Noah, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Her Majesty was the absolute embodiment of public service. She was a unifying figure across generations, communities and borders, who represented the very best of our nation.

Elsewhere, British institutions including Bafta, The National Gallery, The National Theatre and the BBC issued statements paying respects.

The BBC Board issued a statement from director-general Tim Davie in which he reflected on the Queen’s role as a “unifying figure across generations” and said the broadcaster had been honoured to “record and share” moments of her life.

“Her Majesty was the absolute embodiment of public service. She was a unifying figure across generations, communities and borders, who represented the very best of our nation,” the statement read.

“She will always be remembered with the greatest affection and admiration.”

The national anthem was played on BBC One following the announcement, showing a photograph of the Queen, followed by a royal crest on a black background and the words Queen Elizabeth II.

It was also played at the Venice International Film Festival, though screenings continued as normal.

The National Theatre said it was “deeply saddened” by the news of the death of the monarch, who had been a patron of the institution for more than 40 years.

Elsewhere, the 2022 Mercury Prize award, due to take place on Thursday, was postponed due to the news, which the organisation described as a “time of great national sorrow”.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Huw Edwards among broadcasters to lead BBC coverage of Queen’s funeral

Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby are among the presenters who will anchor the BBC’s TV coverage of the Queen’s funeral, the broadcaster has announced. Their special programming covering the historic day on September 19 will air from 8am until 5pm on BBC One and iPlayer, with BSL signed coverage on BBC Two.
WORLD
newschain

Lutine Bell to be rung in honour of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III

Lloyds of London is to sound the Lutine Bell to mark the death of the Queen and the reign of Britain’s new King. A single ring of the historic bell will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II and start the ceremony at the central London headquarters of the insurance and reinsurance marketplace.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Joanna Lumley
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Joan Collins
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Tim Davie
Person
Philip Pullman
Person
Ed Sheeran
newschain

Bespoke state hearse for Queen who was consulted on the design

The Queen was transported in a bespoke new state hearse, designed in consultation with the late monarch, to allow the public a clear view of her coffin. Queen Elizabeth II was long involved in the plans for the aftermath of her death, known as London Bridge, and had a hand in approving the plans for the ceremonial car.
CARS
newschain

Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures

A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country. King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch...
POLITICS
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Mbe#Pageant#Uk#Bbc#Bafta
newschain

Mourners queue overnight for lying in state as King has day of reflection

Mourners are queuing overnight in London for the Queen’s lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties. Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.
U.K.
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
newschain

More than 100 Heathrow flights cancelled due to Queen’s funeral

More than 100 Heathrow Airport flights will be cancelled due to the Queen’s funeral. The west London airport announced that 15% of its 12,000 flights due to take off or land on Monday will be disrupted “to avoid noise”. The airport said it wants to ensure the...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
U.K.
newschain

Royal family deliver Queen to nation ahead of lying in state

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall. A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

King Charles III and his siblings paid a poignant tribute to the Queen by staging a silent vigil around her coffin after she was praised by politicians in Westminster and Edinburgh. With their heads bowed Charles, the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York stood guard around...
U.K.
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
newschain

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and...
U.K.
newschain

The Queen’s coffin returns to Buckingham Palace ahead of lying in state

The King was joined by his siblings and both his sons to witness the late Queen’s coffin arriving at Buckingham Palace after pledging to follow his mother’s “shining example” in Northern Ireland. Charles and his Queen Consort were joined by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren...
U.K.
newschain

8 important funeral etiquette tips, before the Queen is laid to rest

Dignitaries, prime ministers, presidents and key figures from around the world will join the royal family to pay their last respects to the longest ever reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral on Monday September 19. The service will be televised from Westminster Abbey, which can hold around 2,00...
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s funeral to be screened on ‘doorstep’ of Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on a big screen in the park on the “doorstep” of her “beloved” residence in the Scottish capital. Council leaders in Edinburgh have announced Monday’s state funeral will be screened in Holyrood Park, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy