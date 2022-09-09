Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Funeral on Freeview
Looking at the EPG on my Humax FVP5000T and also the Freeview guide online ( https://www.freeview.co.uk/tv-guide ), there is no entry for coverage of the funeral on BBC or ITV, only Sky Arts. What is going on? Surely the main broadcasters will be covering it. Many broadcasters haven't updated their...
digitalspy.com
Days that shook the BBC
Really fascinating insight into the issues the BBC has faced, such as how they dealt with racism etc. What a brilliant programme, David Dimbleby is fabulous. Yes. Enjoying it. (Not quite the right word, I guess. But you know what I mean!) Very educational, the struggle between governments of the...
digitalspy.com
Now TV: rewind and fast forward
Anyone else getting problems on Now TV when trying to rewind or fast forward?. Either one I try, it won't play where I stop it, but just scoots straight back to the start. Very frustrating if I've missed part of the show as instead of rewinding the last ten minutes, I have to let it play all the way through again.
digitalspy.com
Sound problem on UHD?
Is anyone else experiencing a slight sound distortion on BT Ultimate? It was so annoying last night during the football I switched to HD. Is anyone else experiencing a slight sound distortion on BT Ultimate? It was so annoying last night during the football I switched to HD. Hi The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Eastenders brilliant in every way tonight
The bit with Linda, Kathy & Denise with no Intro music .was class I.thought. Good episode to.follow as well. It might not be in its 90s domination. These days , but it's still No 1 here.for us . Posts: 17,739. Forum Member. ✭✭. 12/09/22 - 23:30 #2. It was a...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily - 14/09/22: Generational Angst
Yet more changes.... This would have been the second half of last Friday's hour-long. Three episodes tomorrow 7.30 to 9.00 followed by an hour of Corrie... Kim prepares to reconnect with a much-missed Millie - leaving Clemmie worried. Meanwhile, can Al and Chas revel in their intimacy? Al declares his love for Chas but is upset when she flees. As he tries to convince her that he's sincere, will she admit she's falling for him too?
digitalspy.com
Where is The Graham Norton Show?
Isn’t The Graham Norton show usually back on the schedules by now?. It's disappeared into the same Black Hole currently inhabited by the rest of the BBC1 schedules. It's called limboland. Usually starts around the end of September. True, it also normally finishes in June or July though, and...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders 15.09.22 – I’m Your A-HOLE!
The fallout from Kat and Phil’s wedding day continues. Bernie finds out about Dotty sleeping with Finlay and urges her to be honest with Vinny. Rocky spots Dotty looking thoughtful, and although he doesn't know the full extent of the situation, he offers some similar advice. Dotty tells Vinny the truth and he's devastated, while Finlay's attempts to get involved only make things worse. Vinny ends up throwing Dotty out of the house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh reunites with co-star and creator
Grey's Anatomy fans may not ever see Sandra Oh return to the series, but she has reunited with some old friends this week. Oh got to spend some time with former Grey's co-star Chandra Wilson and creator Shonda Rhimes when they all attended the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (September 12).
digitalspy.com
Are you team Sharon or Kat?
Team Sharon all the way for me. Kat's hypocrisy is always very annoying and boring. She's been through a lot but she always plays victim in every single situation. Sharon has a strong head on her shoulders and will take any insult about her past with a pinch of salt without moaning.
digitalspy.com
Corrie: Death next week?
It's been hinted Gary will die next week in big scenes along with Kelly.... One can only dream! I want this to be true but I can’t see Gary going anywhere whilst Iain MacLeod’s still around. Posts: 74,720. Forum Member. ✭✭. 12/09/22 - 19:25 #4. Tight Jeans Gary...
digitalspy.com
Team Alfie or team Phil?
I fell out of love with Alfie's character with his last storyline. He hasn't been around for how long? And now he's going to charge back in playing devoted dad and Kat's one true love. Please!. Posts: 1,781. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/09/22 - 00:25 #3. Phil. There should be...
digitalspy.com
Instagram account linked to a Facebook page
Not sure if this is the right place to ask this question. I am trying to link a Facebook Page that is on my main profile to an instagram account. I've done the linking but when I come to post from the page, I don't get the share to instagram option. Is it because it's a page?
digitalspy.com
EE - Really enjoying Alfie's return
Really like the character. Really like the character. Wait. Are you saying you like the character of Alfie Moon when practically every person on these forums who watches Eastenders cant stand him. Posts: 18,201. Forum Member. ✭✭. 14/09/22 - 22:17 #3. I always liked Alfie. Posts: 2,914. Forum Member. ✭✭✭...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's best ever male Villain?
He's the first villain I remember watching in real-time, and was captivated it was so good. I've seen little of Alan Bradley to truly form an opinion, and try as I might, I will never understand why Phelan is as popular as he is on here. For me, he's the epitome of a panto villain.
digitalspy.com
Our next queen ??
Just a question we have been pondering . Who will be our next queen ? We know we have charles. Then William. No way of telling. Barring unexpected things happening, William is next, and then George as his eldest child. And then...George's eldest child, assuming he has any. If not then it goes to his younger sister Charlotte next I think?
digitalspy.com
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Ziggy and Remi get trapped together after being betrayed by a dodgy seller. Elsewhere, Tane and Nikau's reputations are under threat after the bikie incident, while Cash struggles to cope when he awakes from his coma.
digitalspy.com
Who do you think will die?
Who do you think might die in ED 50th anniversary month? Apart from the obvious one that is Faith. Al will have served his purpose. A plot device to ultimately enhance the timeless romance that is the marriage between Chas and Paddy. Paddy will accept that he has been a less than perfect husband and resolve to never leave Chas unfulfilled in any way.
digitalspy.com
Jamie Tate
Not sure if this has been discussed but I can’t see him coming back, he has a new film coming out in cinemas. Seems like he’s doing well outside of Emmerdale. It seems a bit weird to have this storyline when we're not seeing him at all - I mean he may as well be dead.
digitalspy.com
Uk radio portal
A new service is launching offering radio stations the opportunity to join the Freeview Play platform without signing up for their own channel. UK Radio Portal will be an interactive service on channel 277 providing a selection of radio stations to choose from. The company will take internet audio streams...
U.K.・
Comments / 0