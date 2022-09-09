ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

postsouth.com

What CB Sevyn Banks' potential return means for LSU football secondary

BATON ROUGE - He was almost ready to go for the season opener. LSU football cornerback Sevyn Banks wanted to play in the season opener against Florida State, according to coach Brian Kelly. But the Tigers' medical staff held out the Ohio State transfer against the Seminoles and last week versus Southern just to make sure that he was 100%.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Three teams at home, one on road in Week 3 football

A homefield advantage will prevail for three of four Iberville Parish high school football teams in Week 3 action, including two squads that hope to remain unbeaten. Plaquemine plays its first regular season home game under head coach Drey Troxclair when the Green Devils entertain Tara in the District 7-4A opener.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task

Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

Hunting and fishing day events set for Sept. 24, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announces

The Louisiana National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration returns in 2022 on Sept. 24 at four locations around the state. Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in Woodworth, Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Haughton and Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Monroe will host this year's event, sponsored by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.
WOODWORTH, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish Relay for Life event coming to COPAC September 24

Less than two weeks remain until an event for Iberville Parish residents to help raise money to fund research and an ultimate cure for cancer. The Iberville Parish Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 24 at the City of Plaquemine Activity Center, 24130 Ferdinand St.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

