Trump Interrupted by 'Fart Noises' While Speaking With Ashli Babbitt's Mom
Babbitt was shot by a police officer whilst attempting to scramble through a smashed window inside the Capitol Hill complex on January 6, 2021.
Russian Hypersonic Missile Accidentally Strikes Russia
The incident in the Stavropol region came on the same day that Kinzhal missiles were among those that struck a reservoir in Kryvyi Rhi.
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'
"Such an irresponsible step will be extremely destabilizing, contribute to an additional increase in tension and provoke an arms race," a Russian official said.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Queen's Guard Collapses: How Long Are British Guards' Shifts?
Queen Elizabeth II is now lying in state in Westminster Hall, and a guard standing by her coffin collapsed in front of the British public on Thursday.
Russia-Ukraine war: EU says supply of weapons to Ukraine ‘absolutely vital’; missile strikes Zelenskiy’s home town – live
Ursula von der Leyen tells EU member states it is the responsibility of all of them to ensure Ukraine can defend itself
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
Russian Soldier Tells Dad Troops Have 'Nowhere to Run' as Ukraine Advances
The Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv is worsening the morale of already-overwhelmed Russian soldiers, according to an intercepted phone call between a Russian fighter and his father. A transcript and audio of the conversation recorded at an unspecified date was posted on YouTube by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense...
Donald Trump Leads Group Around Golf Course During Mysterious D.C. Visit
Speculation about the former president's health or legal situation has been rampant online.
Putin acknowledges China's concerns over Ukraine in sign of friction
KYIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground.
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Three in 10 Americans Believe U.S. Will Be Invaded Within 10 Years: Poll
Respondents who identified as Republican voters were more pessimistic about America's future than their Democratic counterparts.
Russian Troops Fleeing From Ukraine Counteroffensive in Panic: U.K.
Russian soldiers abandoned valuable military equipment in haste as they fled the Ukrainian counteroffensive, according to British defense officials. In its daily assessment on Thursday, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said that Kyiv's forces were consolidating their control of newly recaptured areas of the north-eastern Kharkiv province, from where Moscow's forces have largely withdrawn west of the Oskil River.
Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like
A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
Trump Risks Further Federal Action to Ensure He Has Returned All Documents
Attorney Josh Ritter told Newsweek the DoJ will leave "no stone unturned" amid reports National Archives can't confirm they have all sensitive materials.
Russia Takes Action Against Official Who Demanded Putin's Resignation
A Russian politician who was part of a group that appealed to the country's parliament last week to remove President Vladimir Putin from power on a charge of high treason, has been fined for "discrediting" the Russian government. Dmitry Palyuga, a municipal deputy for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg, was fined...
Kremlin is Protecting Putin By Admitting Russia's Defeats in Ukraine: ISW
Kremlin officials and state media propagandists are acknowledging recent Russian defeats in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in a move meant to shield President Vladimir Putin from responsibility, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The U.S. think tank wrote in its September 13 campaign assessment that Kremlin...
Planes, MLRS, 49 Tanks: Tracker Reveals Ukraine's Counteroffensive Haul
Kyiv's forces have captured large amounts of Russian military equipment in just a few days, according to tracking website Oryx
Piers Morgan Backs Harry on Uniform Despite Years Tormenting Meghan
Piers Morgan backed Prince Harry's "right to be properly respected for his military service" by wearing a uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The controversial Talk TV host has been one of Harry and Meghan Markle's most vociferous critics, after nicknaming the duchess "Princess Pinocchio" and losing his previous job at Good Morning Britain for saying he did not believe her account of feeling suicidal.
