Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Newsweek

Russian Soldier Tells Dad Troops Have 'Nowhere to Run' as Ukraine Advances

The Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv is worsening the morale of already-overwhelmed Russian soldiers, according to an intercepted phone call between a Russian fighter and his father. A transcript and audio of the conversation recorded at an unspecified date was posted on YouTube by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense...
Newsweek

Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Newsweek

Russian Troops Fleeing From Ukraine Counteroffensive in Panic: U.K.

Russian soldiers abandoned valuable military equipment in haste as they fled the Ukrainian counteroffensive, according to British defense officials. In its daily assessment on Thursday, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said that Kyiv's forces were consolidating their control of newly recaptured areas of the north-eastern Kharkiv province, from where Moscow's forces have largely withdrawn west of the Oskil River.
Newsweek

Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like

A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
Newsweek

Kremlin is Protecting Putin By Admitting Russia's Defeats in Ukraine: ISW

Kremlin officials and state media propagandists are acknowledging recent Russian defeats in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in a move meant to shield President Vladimir Putin from responsibility, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The U.S. think tank wrote in its September 13 campaign assessment that Kremlin...
Newsweek

Piers Morgan Backs Harry on Uniform Despite Years Tormenting Meghan

Piers Morgan backed Prince Harry's "right to be properly respected for his military service" by wearing a uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The controversial Talk TV host has been one of Harry and Meghan Markle's most vociferous critics, after nicknaming the duchess "Princess Pinocchio" and losing his previous job at Good Morning Britain for saying he did not believe her account of feeling suicidal.
