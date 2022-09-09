Read full article on original website
Related
Deciphering the Alphabet Soup of Crypto Regulation
If you granted one wish to virtually anyone doing business in the cryptocurrency world, and especially those involved in making payments and transferring money, they would likely ask for regulatory certainty. With the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency...
Binance CEO: EU's Proposed Crypto Reg 'Strict'
Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao reportedly said the European Union's proposed regulation of cryptocurrency is “fantastic,” though he does have some reservations about it. Speaking Wednesday (Sept. 14) at the Binance Blockchain Week event in Paris, the crypto exchange leader said the proposed EU...
Crypto Payments Firm RocketFuel, PaymentCloud Team on Merchant Payments Tool
Cryptocurrency payments and infrastructure company RocketFuel on Tuesday (Sept. 13) announced it had reached an agreement to offer its products with merchant-services provider PaymentCloud. Under the arrangement, according to RocketFuel, PaymentCloud will now enable merchants to provide customers a “Pay With Crypto” option for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Toomey Revives Call for 2022 Stablecoin Regulation
One of the Senate’s top Republicans believes that stablecoin regulation can still happen this year. Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said that he believes Congress can get together on a bill that would at least prevent a repeat of the $48 billion collapse of the Terra/LUNA algorithmic stablecoin in May, which suffered a bank-run style collapse in just a week. Efforts to pass similar legislation in the House have faced repeated setbacks.
RELATED PEOPLE
US Regulators Want Citigroup to Fix Risk Management Faster, Report Says
Regulators at the Federal Reserve reportedly grown impatient with Citigroup’s response to its complaints about the bank’s systems for preventing mistakes. The regulators have repeatedly met with executives of the bank and have cautioned them that it could take more actions if the bank doesn’t speed the improvements to its risk-management system, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday (Sept. 14), citing unnamed sources.
Today in Crypto: Anchorage Digital Backs Japanese Stablecoin; Paxos: LatAm Fastest Growing Region in Crypto Interest
Anchorage Digital, a regulated crypto custody platform, will be supporting a Japanese yen stablecoin, a Coindesk report said Tuesday (Sept 13). This follows its offerings for digital U.S. dollars and euros, and it will help FinTech use cases in Japan, including payments and payroll. The Anchorage custody of the GYEN...
Ownera Raises $20M to Deploy Network for Trading Tokenized Securities
Digital assets software company Ownera has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round and will use it to accelerate the deployment of its global interoperability network for trading tokenized securities. Ownera’s network is based on the open-source FINP2P protocol and seamlessly connects securities tokenization engines on any public...
Crypto Payments FinTech Company Front Launches API Platform
Cryptocurrency payments FinTech company Front has launched on Product Hunt an application programming interface (API) platform that enables FinTechs to access more than 250 integrations with brokerages and exchanges in order to transfer crypto across exchanges. The platform, called Front API, has been in stealth mode since July and aims...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nicholas Quaid, Who Helped Develop Crypto Legislation, Leaves DOJ
Nicholas Quaid, who helped develop the regime surrounding crypto crime legislation, is leaving the Department of Justice, Coindesk wrote. Quaid will depart his current role at the end of this week. He was second in command to the DOJ and was there for around two years. His time there was...
Modern Treasury Collabs With Goldman Sachs to Advance Embedded Payments
Money movement FinTech Modern Treasury and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) are collaborating to advance the move to embedded payments and help collective clients leverage the capabilities for their own products. Mutual clients will be provided with an integrated money movement solution through Modern Treasury’s Payment Operations software platform with...
Ethereum’s New Green Blockchain Is Bitcoin’s Biggest Threat
Using bitcoin for payments may not get as much chatter as it did at the beginning of the year, but under the hood, a lot’s been happening in 2022. Payments tech firms like Stripe, Block and PayPal have been expanding their crypto offerings and capabilities. Strike announced a partnership that will bring its crypto payments to NCR’s point-of-sale terminals, as well as partnerships with Shopify and prepaid payments provider Blackhawk Network.
Who Would Invest in DeFi When T-Bill Yields Are Higher?
It’s hard to come up with an investment riskier than crypto lending, which offered ridiculous returns of up to and even over 20% APY to anyone who’d put up the crypto collateral that funded various decentralized finance (DeFi) schemes. It’s even harder to come up with a safer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BigCommerce Advances Crypto Payments with BitPay, CoinPayments
Open SaaS eCommerce platform BigCommerce is bringing cryptocurrency payment solutions to its clients in select countries through strategic partnerships with the crypto app BitPay and global crypto payment gateway CoinPayments. The partnerships will widen BigCommerce’s crypto ecosystem, which will open up opportunities for its merchants to offer payment options, expand...
Payments Firm Stax Launches New Billing SaaS Arm
Payments services provider Stax has announced the launch of Stax Bill, a re-branding of a company called Fusebill that Stax acquired in March 2021. Stax Bill, like Fusebill, offers automated billing software as a service, or SaaS, to purveyors and other subscription businesses, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
Faster, Greener Ethereum 2.0 Is Here, but Real-Time Crypto Payments Aren’t
The new, greener, and eventually far faster Ethereum 2.0 is here. At 2:43 a.m. on Thursday (Sept. 15), the second-largest crypto blockchain, and arguably the most important, switched to a vastly more energy-efficient and scalable system of securing, validating and adding transactions called “proof-of-stake” or PoS. Seven years...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 Firms Raise Funds to Fuel Growth
Today in B2B payments, Axle Payments, GETIDA and Candis announce they’ve raised funds to scale their B2B solutions. Plus, BigCommerce brings cryptocurrency payment solutions to clients in select countries. Freight and logistics financial enablement platform Axle Payments is rebranding itself as Denim following the close of a $126 million...
PSCU’s TriVerity Launches Tool for Indirect Credit Bureau Disputes
PSCU company TriVerity is introducing a new solution to handle all aspects of timely indirect credit bureau tradeline dispute investigations and responding to automated credit dispute verification forms (ACDVs). The Indirect Credit Bureau Dispute Processing Solution via The Loan Service Center (TLSC) gives credit unions and their employees another avenue...
EMEA Daily: Paysend Launches New Instant Payment Service
Today in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, U.K.-based FinTech Paysend launched a new instant payment product, and Adyen has integrated Block’s Cash App as a payment method. The Amsterdam-headquartered FinTech Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer...
German Software Firm Candis Raises $16M to Expand AP Automation
German accounts payable (AP) automation software provider Candis has reportedly raised $16 million in funding and said it will use the new investment to continue to expand. The platform has recorded 20 billion processed invoices — a ninefold increase in two years, Tech Funding News (TFN) reported Wednesday (Sept. 14).
Maxio Launches Billing, Financial Operations Solution for SaaS Firms
Billing and revenue management solutions provider Maxio has launched a one-stop solution that unifies financial operations for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. By providing a single point of truth for all of a company’s SaaS billing and financial operations needs, the platform helps SaaS brands eliminate complexity and data siloes, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0