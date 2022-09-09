One of the Senate’s top Republicans believes that stablecoin regulation can still happen this year. Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said that he believes Congress can get together on a bill that would at least prevent a repeat of the $48 billion collapse of the Terra/LUNA algorithmic stablecoin in May, which suffered a bank-run style collapse in just a week. Efforts to pass similar legislation in the House have faced repeated setbacks.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO