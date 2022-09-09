Read full article on original website
Prince Edward Slammed For Military Uniform After Quitting Basic Training
Prince Edward has been criticized for wearing a military uniform and medals to events honoring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he only completed four months of basic training. On Monday, Edward was seen wearing a uniform as he joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince...
Meghan Markle Critics Feel the Heat in Aftermath of Queen's Death
Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
Oprah Shuts Down Chat With Gayle King Over Harry and Meghan Bombshells
Oprah Winfrey said she was "as surprised by the bombshell" interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "as anybody else." Oprah was asked about the prospects of a royal reconciliation by Gayle King in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death and she said she didn't get involved in "family business."
QAnon Conspiracy Theorists Think Queen Elizabeth II Was Murdered
Prominent figures in the QAnon movement have promoted conspiracy theories about Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away on Thursday. Followers of QAnon, who often spread wild claims about prominent figures or celebrities soon after their deaths, turned their attention to the British monarch who died aged 96 after being on the throne for 70 years.
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Prince Harry Cries During Vigil for His Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II
The last week has been emotional for the family of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Harry shed some tears on Wednesday for his grandmother at a vigil in her honor. Prince Harry and Prince William walked side-by-side in a procession behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. They were later joined by their wives, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and newly appointed Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, at the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.
Piers Morgan Backs Harry on Uniform Despite Years Tormenting Meghan
Piers Morgan backed Prince Harry's "right to be properly respected for his military service" by wearing a uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The controversial Talk TV host has been one of Harry and Meghan Markle's most vociferous critics, after nicknaming the duchess "Princess Pinocchio" and losing his previous job at Good Morning Britain for saying he did not believe her account of feeling suicidal.
Meghan Critic Who Accused Her of Uvalde PR Stunt Mocked for Queen PR Stunt
GB News host Dan Wootton accused Meghan of a "tacky photo opportunity" in Uvalde but recorded multiple takes of his leaving flowers for Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry Marks 38th Birthday One Week After Queen Elizabeth's Passing
This isn't the first time the Duke of Sussex has celebrated his birthday close to the death of a member of his family.
Meghan and Prince Harry Holding Hands at Queen's Vigil Divides Opinion
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands as they left a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II—triggering outrage among some, while others branded the critics "vicious, vile individuals." The Duke of Sussex joined brother Prince William to walk in procession behind their grandmother's coffin as it left Buckingham Palace to...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for almost 5 miles (8 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall in Parliament was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities brought in portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP
Meghan Accused of Using Hidden Recording Device in Wild Conspiracy Theory
Meghan Markle has become the subject of an outlandish conspiracy theory on social media, where a number of her detractors have accused her of wearing a hidden recording device while with the grieving royal family. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, who are living in Meghan's native...
William Says 'Very Difficult' Procession for Queen Reminded Him of Diana
Prince William has told well-wishers in Sandringham that walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was "very difficult." The Prince of Wales said the experience reminded him of doing the same for his mother Diana at her funeral 25 years ago, according to royal reporter Richard Palmer. William and his wife...
Queen Elizabeth Jokes About Her Death in Resurfaced David Attenborough Clip
A video of Queen Elizabeth II joking about her own death has gone viral following her passing. In the resurfaced clip from 2018—which has garnered more than 3.2 million views on Twitter—the late monarch showed off her sharp sense of humor while chatting with Sir David Attenborough for the ITV documentary, The Queen's Green Planet.
Royal Conspiracy Theory Claims Queen Elizabeth's Body Is Not in Her Coffin
After Queen Elizabeth II died last week at age 96, world leaders and regular citizens flooded the internet to mourn. But so did conspiracy theorists, including some who allege that the late monarch's body isn't actually in the coffin. The queen's state funeral is set to take place on Monday,...
All the Times Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Bit Her, Royal Staff During Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth II and her staff have reportedly been injured by royal corgis on several occasions. Writer and historian Hannah Rose Woods, whose Twitter account has more than 37,000 followers, shared screenshots of the "Royal corgis" Wikipedia page on Wednesday. "I did not expect the Wikipedia entry for...
School Forcing Kids to Write Letters of Condolence for Queen Sparks Debate
A parent has reacted with anger after learning their child's school had set them "compulsory homework" to write a letter of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II. The disgruntled parent shared their unhappiness at this development in an online forum post. But although many users echoed those sentiments, plenty spoke up in favor of the homework assignment as a fitting tribute and valuable life lesson.
