ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Meghan Markle Critics Feel the Heat in Aftermath of Queen's Death

Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

QAnon Conspiracy Theorists Think Queen Elizabeth II Was Murdered

Prominent figures in the QAnon movement have promoted conspiracy theories about Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away on Thursday. Followers of QAnon, who often spread wild claims about prominent figures or celebrities soon after their deaths, turned their attention to the British monarch who died aged 96 after being on the throne for 70 years.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Newsweek

Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Prince Harry Cries During Vigil for His Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II

The last week has been emotional for the family of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Harry shed some tears on Wednesday for his grandmother at a vigil in her honor. Prince Harry and Prince William walked side-by-side in a procession behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. They were later joined by their wives, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and newly appointed Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, at the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Piers Morgan Backs Harry on Uniform Despite Years Tormenting Meghan

Piers Morgan backed Prince Harry's "right to be properly respected for his military service" by wearing a uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The controversial Talk TV host has been one of Harry and Meghan Markle's most vociferous critics, after nicknaming the duchess "Princess Pinocchio" and losing his previous job at Good Morning Britain for saying he did not believe her account of feeling suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Prince Philip#St George#St Paul#Uk#Sussexes
The Associated Press

London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen

LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for almost 5 miles (8 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall in Parliament was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities brought in portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsweek

All the Times Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Bit Her, Royal Staff During Reign

The late Queen Elizabeth II and her staff have reportedly been injured by royal corgis on several occasions. Writer and historian Hannah Rose Woods, whose Twitter account has more than 37,000 followers, shared screenshots of the "Royal corgis" Wikipedia page on Wednesday. "I did not expect the Wikipedia entry for...
Newsweek

School Forcing Kids to Write Letters of Condolence for Queen Sparks Debate

A parent has reacted with anger after learning their child's school had set them "compulsory homework" to write a letter of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II. The disgruntled parent shared their unhappiness at this development in an online forum post. But although many users echoed those sentiments, plenty spoke up in favor of the homework assignment as a fitting tribute and valuable life lesson.
U.K.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
964M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy