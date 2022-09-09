Read full article on original website
Related
wdiy.org
PA to Launch Universal Free Breakfast Program for K-12 Students
This year, almost every K-12 student in Pennsylvania will receive a free school breakfast paid for by the commonwealth. WITF’s Robby Brod has more. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/09/pennsylvania-launching-free-school-breakfast-program/. (Original air-date: 9/12/22)
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania to Boost Reimbursements for Electric Vehicle Buyers
Good news for Pennsylvanians looking to buy electric vehicles: you can now get bigger rebates. Sophia Schmidt of WHYY’s PlanPhilly reports. Sophia Schmidt is a Delaware native, and covers the environment for WHYY’s PlanPhilly. Before coming to Philadelphia in 2021, Sophia reported on her home state of Delaware for Delaware Public Media and produced interviews for NPR’s “Weekend Edition.” Sophia was a 2021 Metcalf Fellow.
wdiy.org
Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 28
St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back with another coronavirus update, this time discussing the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna which are becoming available throughout the Lehigh Valley. Dr. Jahre describes what sets the bivalent booster apart from previous COVID vaccines and boosters,...
Comments / 0