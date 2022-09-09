ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania to Boost Reimbursements for Electric Vehicle Buyers

Good news for Pennsylvanians looking to buy electric vehicles: you can now get bigger rebates. Sophia Schmidt of WHYY’s PlanPhilly reports. Sophia Schmidt is a Delaware native, and covers the environment for WHYY’s PlanPhilly. Before coming to Philadelphia in 2021, Sophia reported on her home state of Delaware for Delaware Public Media and produced interviews for NPR’s “Weekend Edition.” Sophia was a 2021 Metcalf Fellow.
Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 28

St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back with another coronavirus update, this time discussing the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna which are becoming available throughout the Lehigh Valley. Dr. Jahre describes what sets the bivalent booster apart from previous COVID vaccines and boosters,...
