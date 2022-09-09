Read full article on original website
Immigrants land on Martha's Vineyard; Florida's DeSantis takes credit
Sept 14 (Reuters) - A group of immigrants landed on the wealthy Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, part of a campaign by Republican governors to shift the immigration burden to Democratic areas.
