Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Turtle Beach’s cloud-first controller is wired for your Xbox, wireless for your phone and PC
Turtle Beach has a new Xbox controller coming out next month, and it’s adding wireless functionality — though not in the way you might expect. The Recon Cloud is a new version of the Turtle Beach Recon wired USB-C controller, and in addition to a new “blue magma” colorway, it has Bluetooth connectivity for use with Android devices and Windows PCs.
The Verge
Amazon’s latest Kindle has USB-C charging and a much better screen
Amazon just announced a new model of its Kindle ebook reader, which brings a couple of much-needed upgrades to the entry-level device. The new model has a 300ppi screen, longer battery life, and best of all, it now charges via USB-C. That means a lot of readers finally get to throw away the last of their Micro USB cables. It’ll be available on October 12th and will cost $99.99 with ads or $119.99 without.
The Verge
Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors
In a strange turn of fate, it seems that Newegg somehow has too many 30-series graphics cards. Right now, you can get a free 24-inch 1080p gaming monitor when you buy an RTX 3060 for $399.99. Another solid offer bundles a free 27-inch curved QHD monitor with a purchase of an RTX 3070 for $599.99. A deal like this is tough to beat; even if you don’t need the monitor, you’re still getting a 30-series graphics card at close to retail price, which was damn near impossible a year ago. This is likely a response to the leak of 40-series RTX cards that have been making their rounds on the internet.
The Verge
Here come high-powered USB-C chargers that can fully power a 16-inch MacBook Pro
When Apple released the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros last year, the 16-inch models came with a new kind of USB-C charger — one that can deliver up to 140W of power to the MagSafe 3 port. That’s because Apple’s biggest MacBook Pro charger supports the latest USB Power Delivery specification: USB PD 3.1, which goes beyond the previous 100W limitation for a single USB-C port.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Laptop Reviews
Laptops are evolving at a dramatic pace, and this is the place to track their progress, or lack thereof. The best laptop is out there, and our laptop reviews dig deep into what’s new from the world’s biggest manufacturers to help you find it. From each new iteration of the Apple MacBook and Microsoft Surface to what’s coming up from likes of Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more, The Verge has you covered.
The Verge
GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch
GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Nintendo announced today that Rare is releasing GoldenEye 007 HD on Nintendo Switch and Xbox soon as a remaster of the legendary Nintendo 64 title that first launched in 1997. The remastered game on Xbox includes 4K resolution, smoother frame...
The Verge
Microsoft was right all along
If you’ve been following the laptop space over the past two or so years, you’ve probably noticed that the detachable laptop is on the rise. Several high-profile models that were previously traditional 2-in-1s (that is, an old-school-looking laptop that can also bend backward) have slowly but surely been converted to detachable keyboard form factors.
The Verge
Xbox app on PC now launches faster and has HowLongToBeat integration
Microsoft is updating its Xbox app on Windows with HowLongToBeat integration and faster launch times. The Xbox team has partnered with HowLongToBeat to provide estimates for long it will take to beat PC Game Pass games. HowLongToBeat is a community-based site that lets people track how long a game will take and see if a game is worth buying or playing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
This 48-inch OLED gaming monitor is just $599.99 after a rebate
Sometimes you have to put in a little work for your deals, and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It builds character... or something. If you’re willing to jump through a couple of hoops, you can currently get the 48-inch Gigabyte Aorus FO48U OLED gaming monitor for just $599.99 instead of its usual $999.99 price at Newegg. The process to get the maximum savings from this deal was brought to our attention by Slickdeals.
The Verge
The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is incredible — with one big problem
There is not much I need to say about the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook that has not already been evident from the leaks, announcements, and general hype surrounding this thing. It is a beautiful device. It’s fast, with enterprise-grade specs — one of the first Chromebooks, in fact, to support...
The Verge
There’s a hidden feature in iOS 16 that lets you see only your unread messages
If you update your iPhone to iOS 16 this week, you’re going to want to spend a few minutes tweaking your settings. You definitely want to turn on haptic feedback for the keyboard, you might want the battery percentage back in your status bar, and it’s a good idea to spend some time playing around with your Focus modes.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
The Verge
DJI’s Osmo Action 3 brings stabilized 4k/120fps recording and a penchant for portrait
DJI has announced the Osmo Action 3, the latest addition to its family of compact action cameras. This new offering from the world’s leading drone manufacturer features a complete redesign, sporting two touchscreens and a focus on portrait-mode shooting. The Osmo Action 3 bears very little resemblance to its...
The Verge
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review: noise cancellation domination
Bose has built its entire brand and reputation on noise cancellation technology. The company has been in this game for decades, so I probably shouldn’t have been surprised by how soundly the new QuietComfort Earbuds II outperform the competition in the ANC department. But after several days of testing them, that’s exactly where I find myself.
The Verge
Sonos announces long-awaited Sub Mini for $429
Sonos fans have been waiting ages for a home theater subwoofer that’s cheaper than the $749 Sub, and now it’s here. After design leaks and a delayed launch, Sonos today is officially introducing the Sub Mini. It’s priced at $429, which is honestly lower than I was expecting; I figured this thing wouldn’t go for less than $499, but I’m glad to be wrong. The Sub Mini is available for preorder today and will be released on October 6th. It comes in either black or white, both featuring a matte finish.
The Verge
How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16
Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
The Verge
Today, for three hours only, you can get Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor for $499
The recent Discover Samsung deals — happening totally coincidentally during iPhone 14 release week — are actually pretty stellar. Whether you’ve been looking for discounts on Samsung’s last-gen Galaxy Watch 4 or price cuts on its latest foldable phones, the sale event continues to perk up our ears. One of today’s discounts is great if you’ve been waiting on a price cut on the interesting M8 Smart Monitor.
The Verge
Deathloop arrives on Xbox Game Pass on September 20th
After a year of console exclusivity on the PS5, Deathloop will release on the Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC Game Pass, on September 20th. The first-person shooter developed by Arkane Lyon was nominated for several game of the year awards after its release in September last year thanks to its captivating mix of action and stealth gameplay, retro sci-fi art style, and interesting time looping structure. Deathloop also released on PC in addition to PS5 last September. There’s no mention of a forthcoming release on last-gen Xbox One consoles.
The Verge
It’s time to bring contrast back to our smartphone photos
A little while back, my colleague Mitchell Clark and I challenged each other to use our old iPhones for the weekend — mine was an original iPhone SE, and they had an iPhone 5S. I bailed a few hours in after my wireless connection flaked out, and I watched the phone battery drop 10 percent in a matter of minutes. (Mitchell saw the challenge through.)
The Verge
The GoPro Hero 11’s big upgrade is a smaller version
GoPro has announced its new Hero 11 Black camera, which has a larger sensor than its predecessor, capable of shooting at up to an 8:7 aspect ratio at 5.3K, “the largest vertical field of view ever on a GoPro,” according to the company. It also lets you shoot even wider in the more common 16:9 aspect ratio in a mode called “HyperView.” GoPro says HyperView will make action look even faster, which will hopefully help capture how epic / scary a downhill descent or big wave ride really was.
Comments / 0