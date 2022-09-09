Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Company of Heroes 3: Unit Spotlight – IGN First
Our month of exclusive IGN First coverage on Relic Entertainment's upcoming WWII strategy sequel Company of Heroes 3 appropriately rolls on today with a spotlight look at seven of the game's deadliest units. Click through the gallery below to see a screenshot and an animated .gif from seven of the...
IGN
Top 10 Best Video Game Remakes of All Time
There’s always something special about a video game remake. Whether it’s fully rebuilt from the ground up or modernized in enough ways to make it feel brand new, it’s always exciting to see our childhood memories in a fresh and polished light. For this list, we avoided...
IGN
Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials Guide
If you're on the hunt for Genshin Impact Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials then you're in the right place. Nearly everything for Kokomi can be found around Watatsumi Island in Inazuma, which can make her a fairly time-efficient character to collect items for.
IGN
The Last of Us Wiki Guide
Used throughout The Last of Us to better upgrade Joel's various weapons, there are five tools to be found throughout the game's 12 chapters. Finding them all nets you the For Emergencies Only trophy. Below we'll list all five tool locations as well as what chapter and segment you can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is fast approaching, and the first details are beginning to emerge, with a Chrome-flavored shadow looming over the Island. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the next Season's release date, as well as all the latest details of what you can expect when it arrives.
IGN
JewelBeemon
Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit JewelBeemon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
IGN
Sony Pleased With Xbox-Activision Buyout Investigation: 'Major Negative Implications for Gamers'
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has recommended beginning a second-phase investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as it believes it could stifle competition in the video game industry in the region. Sony has responded that it welcomes the announcement of further investigation. "By giving Microsoft control...
IGN
Overwatch 2 New Hero Trailer - Kiriko
Overwatch 2 has revealed its new Support hero, Kiriko, a ninja with ties to Genji and Hanzo. Kiriko uses giant kunai and traditional arts to heal large groups of heroes at once, helped out of course with her Kitsune spirit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Nintendo 64's GoldenEye 007 is Coming to Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass
Nintendo has announced that its beloved GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online "soon" with official online functionality for the first time ever. Announced during September's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed a ton of new titles coming to its online subscription package including Pokémon Stadium and Mario Party, before confirming that GoldenEye would also be arriving.
IGN
Valorant New Agent 21: Mage Details
Valorant’s Agent 21 should arrive soon. Here’s all the leaks, rumors, and speculation regarding the next Agent as we look forward into the next Act. Agent 21 should arrive in Act 2 of Episode 5, and teases for this latest character have begun to drop in-game and via Riots socials.
IGN
EA Originals Partners with Dynasty Warriors Studio for a New Monster Hunter-like
EA has announced that its EA Originals label has entered a partnership with Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force for a new hunting game - that's like Monster Hunter hunting, not Big Buck Hunter hunting. We don't know a ton of details yet about what this new hunting...
IGN
Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to Watch if You Missed It Live
Today's Nintendo Direct has concluded with some pretty big announcements. If you're a fan of Nintendo Switch games, you may want to tune in and watch latest updates on upcoming titles for yourself. If you're wondering where you can watch the stream now that it's over, we've got you covered...
IGN
Chucky: Season 2 Exclusive Trailer and Poster Reveal
USA Network and Syfy have released the official trailer for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. Here's how the network describes Chucky's sophomore season: "After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?"
IGN
Breath of the Wild Sequel Is Offically Titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Out in May
The sequel to Breath of the Wild will be officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it's out on May 12, 2023. The title was revealed as part of a new trailer at Nintendo Direct today, which also showed off exploration, new stasis powers, and lots of the sequel's still-unexplained shattered Hyrule.
IGN
Warframe - Official Prime Resurgence Return Trailer
Prime Resurgence returns as a permanent ongoing program in place of Prime Vault. Earn or instantly unlock new Prime Warframes and weapons every month with the Prime Resurgence program. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the Prime Resurgence program which kicks off today, September 14, 2022.
IGN
ID@Xbox Fall Showcase: Everything Shown at the Event
Microsoft's ID@Xbox Fall Showcase has now concluded, following appearances from a ton of Xbox games including Valheim, Moonscars, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more. IGN has you covered right here with everything shown during the event, which included trailers, new Game Pass additions, and interviews with developers. Eville Arrives on Xbox...
IGN
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - PC Pre-Purchase Trailer. Check out the latest trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, coming to PC October 19th, 2022 on Epic Games Store and Steam. This Uncharted game collection features UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy, previously exclusive to just the PlayStation 4.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Things to Pay Attention to in the New Trailer
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is inching ever closer and thanks to the newest trailer we now know a whole lot more. We know it’s officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know it’s coming out on May 12, 2023, and we’ve been given some intriguing hints about the game’s story, world and mechanics. Here are 18 things we think are worth calling out in the new trailer.
IGN
Resident Evil VIllage
Resident Evil Village - Official Winters’ Expansion Trailer | TGS 2022. Check out the Resident Evil Village Winters' DLC trailer. Revealed during the Capcom Online Program at Tokyo Game Show 2022 this new trailer outlines three new features coming to Resident Evil Village in the upcoming expansion. Here's a look at third person mode, the Shadows of Rose story, focusing on Rosemary winters, and The Mercenaries Additional Orders, which brings additional characters and maps to the arcade-style The Mercenaries mode.
IGN
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued
Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
Comments / 1