Watch the moment nervous palace aides play part in a vital royal tradition

With a large crowd at Buckingham Palace looking on - and millions more watching on TV around the world - it is not surprising that the two young royal aides who fixed the official notice of Queen Elizabeth II ’s death to the railings were apprehensive.

After threading the notice through the wrought iron railings they appeared to struggle to complete their mission.

They tightened two clips at the top of the frame to two of the railings.

The next bit proved trickier.

The curly haired aide on the left seemed to have difficulty in fastening the notice from the rear with a piece of wire - presumably to deter souvenir hunters making off with it.

His assistant looked on in concern while patiently holding the notice still.

At one point the aide on the left, looking a little ruffled, rummaged in his pocket, apparently for another piece of wire or utensil to finish the assignment.

Eventually, they got the job done, shared a few words confirming they were both content, and returned to the Palace.

No doubt relieved and proud to have played their modest and dutiful part in a vital and solemn Royal tradition.

With good reason.