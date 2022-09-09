If marriage bill passes, who’s really endangered? | Opinion

In the Sept. 8 Open Mic letter “Marriage bill infringes on religious liberty,” the writer states that passage of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) “will almost inevitably lead to a government that threatens the right to religious liberty.”

What he didn’t say is that the two senators spearheading this bill, Tammy Baldwin D-Wisconsin, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, are working with Senate Republicans on an amendment to the bill so it clarifies that it “will not take away or alter any religious liberty or conscience protections,” as the senators wrote in an op-ed published by The Washington Post.

The writer also notes “that the legislation confines marriage to two people,” then later adds that “the real danger is that RFMA doesn’t define marriage,” as the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) did. DOMA defined marriage as the “legal union of one man and one woman.” RFMA defines marriage as between “two individuals” whose marriage is valid in the state or place where the marriage took place.

The writer also questions why polyamorous relationships are denied the same rights granted to gays and lesbians. Perhaps the writer is disappointed that the LGBTQ+ community hasn’t come up with other forms of marriage in the seven years since the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriages.

As for polyamorous relationships, perhaps the writer should be more concerned for the religious liberty of Mormons in polygamous marriages that aren’t legally recognized, than about Christians who complain their “religious liberty” to discriminate against same-sex couples seeking wedding cakes and other services will be threatened if the RFMA passes in the Senate.

William Butte,

Deerfield Beach

Total shame

The Miami-Dade School Board’s Sept. 7 vote against recognizing LGBTQ History Month is an abomination.

If we swapped out LGBTQ and replaced it with “African-American” or “Hispanic Heritage” or “Irish-American” or “Women’s History,” is there any doubt that item would have sailed through?

However, the toxin that Gov. DeSantis’ has unleashed at the state level has infiltrated the School Board.

Last year, it voted 7-1 to recognize October as LGBTQ History Month. Now, however, board members cowered and flipped in the face of an unhinged mob, which included the Proud Boys, fueled by social-media-generated misinformation.

Maybe there’s real merit in having a singular recognition of American history (without the hyphen) that encompasses all groups, but the LGBTQ community was singled out and targeted.

John Ise

Miami Shores

The right vote

Our nation has one day to commemorate our independence.

One day to commemorate George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, our two greatest presidents.

One day to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr., our greatest civil-rights leader.

One day to commemorate veterans who served in our military.

One day to commemorate those who died fighting for our freedoms.

However, we need a month to commemorate LGBTQ issues? How about making October RWM Month — for reading, writing and math?

Too many children are performing below their grade level. School resources must be devoted to traditional academic subjects. Teaching cultural values is the exclusive domain of parents and has no place in school curriculum.

Ricardo Torres, Jr.,

Miami

Forgetting Jesus

Listening to some of the public speakers during the Sept. 7 School Board meeting was an embarrassment.

During the discussion over declaring October LBGTQ History Month, the hate spewed in the name of Christianity was saddening.

Immediately after a declaration that “God and Christ have called us to love one another,” a spate of ugliness and disrespect ensued.

Speakers continued their tirades after they were reminded repeatedly that their allotted time had run out, defying rules of civil conduct.

This public display of hostility and lack of discipline flies in the face of any familiar Christian values.

Christina Garcia,

Miami

Untying schools

On Sept. 8, 1964, the public school system in Prince Edward County in Virginia reopened its doors after five years while attempting to prevent court-ordered integration.

As Floridians, we are starting to relive some of this under Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He is hell-bent on destroying our public school system by imposing his followers onto local school boards, banning books that he and his base deem inappropriate and single-handedly trying to remove curriculum, such as the history of slavery and LGBTQ rights from local and state schools. This is fascism at its worst.

The time has come for us to vote out this dictatorial governor.

Seth Wexler,

Plantation

Easy ticket

In the Herald’s Sept. 7 article, “How to find cheap gas near you — and options to get around South Florida without a car,” the reporter did not mention that seniors (those over 65) can get a Golden Passport from Miami-Dade Transit to ride Metrorail and Metrobus for free.

This is an often forgotten benefit from the half-cent sales tax increase. I often use Metrorail to get to places that would be a long bike ride from my home.

Eric Tullberg,

Palmetto Bay