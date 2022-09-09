ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

fox46.com

York County Sheriff details officer-involved car chase that led to shooting

The broken glass behind a Rock Hill CVS is all that's left from a stolen car and chase through two cities in York County. York County Sheriff details officer-involved car …. Concrete mixing truck causes partial parking deck …. Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker. Cotswold development raises concerns. Some council...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Accidents
WSOC Charlotte

Newly released 911 calls reveal moments after good Samaritan shot, killed in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The 911 calls have been released in the deadly shooting of a good Samaritan in Gaston County. Jose Antonia Jimenez Quinones, 52, was shot and killed in Lowell in August. Police said Quinones was coming home from work when a car crashed in front of him at Main Street and Wilkinson Boulevard. He got out to help a 16-year-old driver in the wreck when that driver pull out a gun and shot Quinones, authorities said.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
#Medic#Utility Pole#Traffic Accident#Qc News Alerts
WBTV

Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.

The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
ROCK HILL, SC
fox46.com

Runners hope Meck County increases safety on trails after several attacks

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Runners, especially women, have always been cautious when out running. Now, with the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee, combined with an attempted sexual assault in Charlotte, and a walker being sexually assaulted in Matthews, safety is paramount. “I...
MATTHEWS, NC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox46.com

Man shot multiple times, dies in Gaston County, police say

An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting Tuesday evening in Gastonia, according to Gaston County Police. Man shot multiple times, dies in Gaston County, police …. Stokes County community remembers man killed in motorcycle …. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools searching for …. Victims speak about High Point...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Gastonia man arrested after fatal shooting on Twisted Oak Lane

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Police have detained a person of interest in connection to a homicide that occurred last week. On Sept. 13 around 6:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Twisted Oak Lane in Gastonia. When they arrived, 64-year-old Timothy Davis was found unresponsive with...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Accident on Davidson Highway causing major delays

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on NC-73 Davidson Highway Westbound between Kannapolis Parkway and Odell School Rd, is causing major delays. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Odell School Rd, Harris Rd, and Poplar Tent Rd are all...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

