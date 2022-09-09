Read full article on original website
fox46.com
York County Sheriff details officer-involved car chase that led to shooting
The broken glass behind a Rock Hill CVS is all that's left from a stolen car and chase through two cities in York County. York County Sheriff details officer-involved car …. Concrete mixing truck causes partial parking deck …. Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker. Cotswold development raises concerns. Some council...
Two men hurt in shooting on I-77 in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — Two people were hurt when someone shot into their car on Interstate 77 early Tuesday morning in north Charlotte, police say. A report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released on Wednesday said the three men were driving on I-77 around 2 a.m. when an unknown person shot at them.
fox46.com
Man charged in murder of popular Charlotte DJ same suspect who injured CMPD officer in July: Police
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who has been charged in the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ and father of two has been identified as the suspect who injured a CMPD officer this July, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD confirms with Queen City News that...
fox46.com
17-year-old shot and killed outside apartment complex in Shelby: Police
SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed late Tuesday night outside of an apartment complex in Shelby, the Shelby Police Department confirms with Queen City News. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in shooting near north Charlotte 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are hoping to identify two people believed to be connected a shooting in north Charlotte. The incident happened early Sunday morning around 2:35 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in the 3700 block of N. Tryon Street in north Charlotte.
Newly released 911 calls reveal moments after good Samaritan shot, killed in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The 911 calls have been released in the deadly shooting of a good Samaritan in Gaston County. Jose Antonia Jimenez Quinones, 52, was shot and killed in Lowell in August. Police said Quinones was coming home from work when a car crashed in front of him at Main Street and Wilkinson Boulevard. He got out to help a 16-year-old driver in the wreck when that driver pull out a gun and shot Quinones, authorities said.
fox46.com
Deputy shoots, kills suspect who rammed patrol car during chase in Rock Hill, authorities say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot and killed by a deputy Tuesday afternoon after a chase involving a stolen vehicle from Charlotte ended in Rock Hill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the incident started around 4:30 p.m. on September...
fox46.com
Concrete mixing truck damages uptown Charlotte parking deck: CFD
A concrete mixing truck that was carrying a load of dry mix concrete caused ‘a partial failure’ to an uptown Charlotte top parking deck, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. MORE: https://bit.ly/3qEN7hv (QCNEWS.COM)
Driver shot by York County deputy after ramming patrol cars dies, sheriff says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A driver who used a stolen SUV as a weapon to ram patrol cars has died after being shot by a deputy Tuesday afternoon, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. Deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the Baxter Village community of Fort...
Concrete mixing truck damages Dilworth parking deck, officials say
CHARLOTTE — A concrete mixing truck damaged a parking deck in Dilworth near uptown Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Authorities responded around 1 p.m. to the deck on East Morehead Street near South Caldwell Street. The fire department said the truck was carrying a load of...
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
fox46.com
Runners hope Meck County increases safety on trails after several attacks
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Runners, especially women, have always been cautious when out running. Now, with the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee, combined with an attempted sexual assault in Charlotte, and a walker being sexually assaulted in Matthews, safety is paramount. “I...
fox46.com
Man shot multiple times, dies in Gaston County, police say
An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting Tuesday evening in Gastonia, according to Gaston County Police. Man shot multiple times, dies in Gaston County, police …. Stokes County community remembers man killed in motorcycle …. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools searching for …. Victims speak about High Point...
WBTV
Gastonia man arrested after fatal shooting on Twisted Oak Lane
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Police have detained a person of interest in connection to a homicide that occurred last week. On Sept. 13 around 6:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Twisted Oak Lane in Gastonia. When they arrived, 64-year-old Timothy Davis was found unresponsive with...
Chester County bus driver to be recognized for actions during fight, district says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina school bus driver will be recognized later this week for stopping a fight between students and parents onboard her bus, the Chester County School District announced on Wednesday. Celestine Sanders took quick action, driving to the parking lot of the nearby Chester...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two People Taken to Hospital After Shooting Near North Charlotte Nightclub
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirms two people were taken to CMC Main early Tuesday morning after a shooting. The scene was near Candi’s Cabaret on Statesville Avenue. Police have not said what led to the shooting and we don’t have an update on the condition of those involved.
Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after multiple-vehicle crash in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Taylorsville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Highway 90 at the intersection of Cheatham Ford Road. Authorities said the crash involved a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2014 Dodge Caravan.
Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ, father of 2, police say
A man has been charged with the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ after the father of two was killed by a stray bullet during a March shootout, CMPD said.
Man dies in single-car crash in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man died after his car ran off the road and rolled several times south of Hickory on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Tyoun Jason Martise Shuford, 25, of Newton, was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger south on...
Accident on Davidson Highway causing major delays
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on NC-73 Davidson Highway Westbound between Kannapolis Parkway and Odell School Rd, is causing major delays. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Odell School Rd, Harris Rd, and Poplar Tent Rd are all...
