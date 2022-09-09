ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsair H100i Elite Review: Ultra Silent Performance

By Albert Thomas
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 6 days ago

Corsair started out in 1994 selling L2 cache modules for OEMs. After Intel integrated the L2 cache into the Pentium Pro CPU lineup, it pivoted to DRAM. Today the company sells a wide variety of components and peripherals, like the Corsair 5000X case and CX750M Power Supply . But cooling has also been a staple of the company's lineup for a long time, with the Corsair iCUE H100i Elite 240mm AIO Liquid Cooler being the latest model to land on our test bench. Can it tame Intel’s 12900K and earn a spot on our best AIO coolers list? We’ll have to put it through testing to find out. But first here are the specifications, dired from Corsair.

Specifications for the Corsair H100i Elite

Cooler Corsair iCUE H100i RGB Elite
MSRP $139 USD
Radiator Dimensions 277 x 120 x 27mm
Net Weight 2.18 pounds (with LCD Upgrade)
Socket Compatibility Intel Socket LGA 115X / 1200 / 1366/ 1700 / 2011 / 2066
AMD AM4 / AM5 / sTRX4 / sTR4
Rated Noise Level Up to 31.5 dBa
CPU Block Copper

Packing and Included Contents

Like most modern mid-sized AIOs, Corsair’s H100i Elite ships in a medium-sized box with molded cardboard and soft plastic coverings of the individual parts for protection.

Included with the package are the following:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7wE2_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
  • CPU Block with pre-applied thermal paste + Radiator
  • 2x AF ELITE FDB PWM 120mm Fans
  • Mounts for all modern CPU sockets, including LGA1700, TR4, and AM4/AM5 motherboards
  • USB-C Wiring Harness
  • Warranty Leaflet

Cooler Installation

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJAAC_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Gvdu_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Installing the H100i Elite was simple enough. To begin, you’ll first want to secure the radiator to your case via the provided screws. Next, press the backplate against the motherboard and secure it using stand-offs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BmnZ_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You won’t need to worry about thermal paste, as it is pre-applied to the CPU block. Press the CPU block against the standoffs, and then use the included thumb screws to secure it.

What's different than other coolers?

  • Upgradeable Design

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNIP8_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We tested the base model of the iCUE H100i Elite, which comes with ARGB lighting on the CPU block. But it can be upgraded to an LCD version which supports a variety of customization options for $99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bah5c_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Corsair)
  • Software Suite with in-depth customization options

The iCue software suite is a little bulky, with a 1GB download size (3.5GB after installation), but has a variety of in-depth customization options available. Three preset noise profiles are available, and when customizing noise levels you can change what sensor it responds to – it defaults to the coolant temperature, but you can set it to the CPU Package temperature or a variety of other sensors.

Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cK4h_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcQtf_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32p2oY_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBKPV_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In addition to fan and noise profile controls, there are of course a variety of ARGB lighting presets, as well as the ability to independently control each LED.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4ICb_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A unique aspect of Corsair’s software is the ability to set “Alerts” which can set fans to 100%, trigger all RGB LEDs, shut down the computer, or even run a program when the CPU temperature hits your desired value.

  • Corsair AF Elite FDB PWM 120mm Fans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeiEV_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There’s more to a liquid cooler than just the radiator and pump. The fans included have a significant impact on cooling and performance. Included with the H100i Elite are two AF Elite FDB fans, which have a solid black color and run very quietly.

Model AF Elite FDB
Dimensions 120 x 120 x 25 mm
Fan Speed 400 - 1850 RPM±10%
Air Flow 10.9 - 59.1 CFM
Air Pressure 0.09 - 1.93 mm H2O
Noise Level Up to 32.9 dB(A)
Lighting None

Testing Configuration

Cooler Corsair iCUE H100i Elite 240mm AIO Liquid Cooler
MSRP $139.99 USD (Base Model) $259.99 USD (LCD Model)
Comparison Coolers Tested BeQuiet Pure Loop 2 FX, 360mm AIO
Cooler Master Master Liquid PL360 Flux 360mm AIO
Cougar Poseidon GT 360, 360m AIO
Corsair iCUE H100i Elite 240mm AIO
DeepCool AK500 Air Cooler
DeepCool LS520, 240mm AIO"
CPU Intel i9-12900K
Motherboard MSI Zz690 A-Pro DDR4
Case BeQuiet! Silent Base 802 Window
PSU DeepCool PQ1000M

'll be testing Corsair’s iCUE H100i Elite with Intel's Core i9-12900K. Due to the increased thermal density of the Intel 7 manufacturing process, as well as changes to core and component layouts, Alder Lake CPUs are more difficult to cool than previous generation CPUs in the most heat-intensive of workloads.

This means that coolers that kept previous generation products like the i9-10900K nice and cool sometimes struggle to keep Intel's i9-12900K under Tj max–the max temperature before the CPU starts to throttle. Many coolers I’ve tested have failed to keep the i9-12900K under TJ max when power limits are removed in workloads like Cinebench and OCCT.

Note there are many factors other than the CPU cooler that can influence your cooling performance. A system's motherboard can especially influence this, as there are motherboards on the market with CPU sockets that aren't up to Intel's spec, which can cause warping or poor contact with the CPU. The case you use will also influence cooling results.

With Alder Lake's cooling demands in mind, I'll be rating CPU Coolers in 3 different tiers.

Tier 1: These coolers are able to keep the i9-12900K below TJ max in most loads, with no power limits enforced. I expect only the best liquid coolers to meet this standard.

Tier 2: These coolers are able to keep the i9-12900K under the TJ max threshold with CPU power limits of 200W enforced. I expect most liquid coolers and the best air coolers to meet this standard.

Tier 3: These coolers are able to keep the i9-12900K under TJ max with CPU power limits of 140W enforced.

Testing Methodology

Cooler Master’s iCUE software has a variety of presets that you can choose, which can impact noise levels and overall cooling performance. During these tests, I ran the cooler using the “Balanced” profile, which is the default setting in Corsair’s iCUE software.

To test the limits of a cooler's thermal dissipation capabilities, I run two primary stress tests: Cinebench and OCCT each for 10 minutes. While this may be a short amount of time, it is sufficient to push most coolers - air and liquid - to their limits.

While stress testing in Cinebench, I run both with power limits removed and with an enforced 200W CPU power limit. In this test setup using MSI’s Z690 A Pro DDR4 Motherboard and Be Quiet’s Silent Base 802 Computer Case, only the best coolers are able to pass Cinebench testing when power limits are removed.

I don’t test OCCT without power limits because attempting to do so results in CPU package power consumption jumping to over 270W and instantly throttling with even the best AIO coolers. Instead, I test at 200W to give coolers a chance at passing. I also include 140W and 95W results to give data comparable to a lower-end CPU, such as AMD’s Ryzen 5600x or Intel’s i5-12400.

Cinebench Test Results

When testing Cinebench, limited to a 200W CPU power limit, the H100i Elite averaged 67 degrees Celsius over ambient. This result is better than the air coolers we’ve tested on Alder Lake, but behind the other liquid coolers we’ve tested thus far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtiAK_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

That said, this performance isn’t bad, especially when you consider that this is an extremely silent cooler. In comparison, it performs only one degree C behind Cooler Master’s PL360 Flux, which is a larger, louder, and more expensive cooler.

OCCT Test Results

I usually like to run OCCT's small set stress testing for stability when overclocking, but on Alder Lake I haven't found a cooler that's capable of handling OCCT without throttling unless power limits are enforced. I prefer to test OCCT at 200W to demonstrate a thermally demanding load, but also with a 140W power limit enforced to show how these coolers might perform with a CPU that's easier to cool, like Intel's i5-12600K or AMD's Ryzen 5800X.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfrGn_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With a 200W power limit imposed, the H100i Elite ran a little toasty, at 70 degrees C over ambient. That's better than the air coolers we’ve tested, but warmer than other liquid coolers we’ve tested. This is actually a very good result if you keep in mind that Corsair’s H100i runs much quieter than the other coolers (results further below). With a lower 140W power limit imposed, it performs similarly to Cooler Master’s PL360 Flux and DeepCool’s AK620.

Low Wattage Results

I’ve also tested Corsair’s H100i Elite in OCCT while limiting CPU power consumption at 95w to emulate lower TDP CPUs like AMD’s Ryzen 5600X or Intel’s i5-12400.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LmMB_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

While limiting the 12900K to a lower 95W TDP, the Corsair H100i Elite outperforms DeepCool’s AK620 and Cougar’s Forza 85 by a few degrees. While limited to 50% fan speeds, the H100i Elite technically falls behind by 1c - but I would consider a 1c difference to be within a margin of error.

Noise Levels and Acoustics

To test noise levels, I used the SLM25TK Sound Level Meter positioned 18 inches behind the rear of the Be Quiet Silent Base 802 PC case, and recorded early in the morning to achieve the lowest noise floor possible. The chart below shows averaged results, measured over the course of five minutes, to account for sudden spikes in measurements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYMnc_0hoRHRep00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

While it wasn’t the strongest in thermal performance when it comes to noise levels Corsair’s iCUE H100i Elite is the quietest cooler I have tested thus far, and sets a new standard for silence.

While running at full speed, the H100i Elite and its included AF Elite FDB PWM 120mm fans run quieter than all other coolers we tested it against – even if the competitor’s fans were reduced to 50% speeds. When the fans are reduced to 50% speeds, they’re so silent you could forget they’re spinning.

Conclusion

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Corsair’s iCUE H100i Elite is the quietest cooler I have tested thus far, and it passes my Tier 2 Cooler Tests, meaning it's capable of cooling up to 200W when paired with Alder Lake CPUs. The iCUE software used to control fan configurations and lighting has an impressive amount of customization features. This cooler would be best paired with mid-range CPUs like Intel’s i5-12600K or Ryzen 5 5600X, but it can also handle the i9-12900K in most loads.

