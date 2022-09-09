Read full article on original website
Related
Buckingham Palace Issues Statement About Ailing Health Of Queen Elizabeth II
Buckingham Palace issued a statement today regarding Queen Elizabeth II. “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable at Balmoral.”. At 96 years-old, Elizabeth II holds the record as the...
Queen Elizabeth II's Last Flight Is The Most Tracked In History
The death of Queen Elizabeth II is only outpaced by the ceremonies leading up to her funeral. After her death in Scotland, her coffin spent a few days there. When that leg of her final journey was over, officials flew her body from Edinburgh to London on September 13. That flight attracted “just over 5 million viewers,” the most in recorded history.
Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96, But Will Continue To Shape British Tourism
After 96 years of life and 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II died today. Across social media, condolences poured in from all over the world. Entertainers, politicians and so many others said their piece. But it is Britain that feels the loss most acutely, and the reason is obvious to anyone who understands British society.
British Airways Flight Holds Moment Of Silence In Queen Elizabeth II's Memory
When Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, one pilot made an announcement captured on video. British Airways Flight 208 was en route to London from Miami. “This is an incredibly sad day for all of us on British Airways,” the pilot said. “Our thoughts are with the entire royal family as we grieve her immeasurable loss. Since her accession to the throne, Her Majesty has visited 116 countries and we are honored that she flew with us for many of her historically momentous trips.”
RELATED PEOPLE
People Keep Resurfacing The Queen's Famous "Pancake" Recipe, And Honestly, They Give American Pancakes A Run For Their Money
They somehow taste way better than American pancakes — which, I guess, isn't that hard to beat considering some box pancake mixes can actually taste like cardboard. That said, these "drop scones" taste the way pancakes SHOULD taste.
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for nearly 4 1/2 miles (7 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lies in state at Britainâ€™s Parliament. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities arranged portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP
Air Canada Blasted By Harry Potter Actor For Ripping Up His First Class Ticket
This isn’t Air Canada’s first rodeo with drama, and one young actor isn’t exactly giving them high marks. Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in all of the Harry Potter films, vented his frustration with the airline on Twitter. He left no room for ambiguity when he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TikTok User Wonders Why Adult- Only Flights Don't Exist, Sparking Debate
We’ve all been there. You’re on a plane and a young child starts screaming and crying. You shrug and figure it’ll soon be over. Nope. The child is not a fan of being in unfamiliar territory. There could be many reasons for the fuss. Ear pressure. Hunger. Fatigue. Sensory overload. The parent is trying their best to get a handle on things to no avail.
Ozzy Osbourne Is Leaving America Due To Gun Violence
The ‘Prince of Darkness’ is leaving the United States. After living over 20 years in Los Angeles, California, the heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne is returning to the United Kingdom and one of the main reasons for his decision is that he can’t stand gun violence in America any longer. In an interview with the Observer, Osbourne said that the number of gun shooting incidents across the country is outrageous and alarming. Sharon Osbourne agreed with her husband. She said that America has changed so drastically and “there’s nothing united about it.”
William says walking behind queen's coffin brought back memories of mom's funeral
The Prince and Princess of Wales viewed floral tributes left at Norwich Gates.
TravelNoire
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.https://travelnoire.com/
Comments / 0