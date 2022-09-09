Read full article on original website
Joining a gym in NYC can be pricey, data shows. Here’s a look at how much Staten Islanders are paying to stay fit.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re an NYC cross fitter, heavy lifter or aerobics enthusiast, your monthly gym membership might be breaking the bank. According to a new study, which analyzed data to discover the average price of breaking a sweat across 80 U.S. cities, New York is the most expensive state in the nation in which to get fit.
Councilmen allocate $350,000 for gym refurbishment at Staten Island school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of Staten Island City Councilmen allocated $350,000 to a New Springville middle school to refurbish its gym, the duo announced Thursday. City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island) allocated $200,000 and City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) allocated $150,000 as part of their capital funding this year to renovate the gymnasium at I.S. 72, The Police Officer Rocco Laurie Intermediate School.
Staten Island ‘yogipreneur’ provides a ‘private yoga experience’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Renee Kroeker’s yoga journey began more than 25 years ago when she stumbled upon an advertisement for classes at a local community center. “I felt a sense of immediate gratification in the afterglow of my first class that got me hooked right away,” recalled the Castleton Corners resident.
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: Oysterfest at Flagship Brewery
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Decorate tote bags and discuss sociocultural issues at Young Adult Fridays: “Arts and Revolution!” Free. 3...
Adams disgracefully forgets about Staten Island on 9/11 (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mayor Bill de Blasio, whom Staten Islanders vilify like few other elected officials, attended every one of our borough’s 9/11 memorial ceremonies at the “Postcards” monument during his time in office. Mayor Eric Adams has already missed his first. When you’re doing...
Traffic on Staten Island Expressway extending back to Goethals Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The eastbound Goethals Bridge has delays due to congestion on the Staten Island Expressway during the Thursday morning rush hour, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Cars are moving slowly along the entire length of the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn...
Where the case stands: 6 key developments in murder of Staten Island mom
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The circumstances surrounding Sherylyn Bailey’s death are beginning to come to light since the arrest of her 40-year-old daughter and a criminal complaint detailing their complicated relationship. With court proceedings ongoing, here’s a rundown of what’s known about the incident and the mother and...
With $150M in NYC addiction funding available, S.I. officials want to know if borough will see its share
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Local elected officials hope to learn more about an impending New York City snub related to one of the Island’s most serious issues. Borough President Vito Fossella shared a letter Tuesday that he, City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore), City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore), and City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island) sent to Mayor Eric Adams last week requesting a meeting to learn more about how the city plans to spend $150 million over the next five years to combat the opioid epidemic.
Staten Island students’ ‘Billion Oyster’ projects defaced in St. George
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A pair of oyster habitats part of a series of stations managed by Staten Island students through the Billion Oyster Project were defaced in St. George, killing the marine life that were meant to be studied as part of the multi-year effort. Borough President Vito Fossella...
Amid world mourning, ‘The Wanderers’ on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and the challenges facing new King Charles III
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - It is truly the end of an era as the world continues to mourn Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who died on Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne. The queen’s death began an extended period of mourning in the United Kingdom, with her funeral set for Sept. 19 in Westminster Abbey.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: More adorable back-to-school photos!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week’s Best Dressed is another back-to-school photo slideshow! A brand new school year is upon us, to the delight of parents from all shores on Staten Island, excited to get the kiddos back on a routine. What’s more, students returned to school maskless, without coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
Willowbrook Mile: She’ll walk it in celebration of dignity that developmentally disabled deserve
This story is part of a series about Willowbrook State School, which became a national symbol of the cruel warehousing of developmentally disabled children and adults during the 20th Century. The institution, which opened in the 1930s, was a place where the borough’s most vulnerable residents were abused, starved and neglected. Staten Island Advance reporter Jane Kurtin, along with photographer Eric Aerts, documented these horrors, which led to drastic changes over time in the way developmentally disabled people are treated in the U.S.
Staten Island nurse honored at Citi Field for COVID pandemic heroism
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island emergency room nurse who went above and beyond delivering compassionate care to isolated coronavirus (COVID-19) patients at Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) during the height of the 2020 pandemic was honored recently on Citi Field during First Responders Weekend. Courtney Lee, of...
NY funds available to expand addiction services, but no S.I. providers requested money
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mobile medication and street outreach units are being established in New York to expand access to addiction services for underserved populations across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. The mobile medication and street outreach units are being funded by a $10.25 million federal Substance...
After bizarre behavior in court, psychological exam ordered for Staten Island woman accused of strangling mother
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Mauri Belarmino, who faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree strangulation, audibly greeted the courtroom as...
‘I’ll never be normal:’ Social media posts by Staten Island murder suspect shed light on her life before her mother’s death
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Facebook posts allow a glimpse into the life of Mauri Belarmino, who is currently facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree strangulation in connection to the death of her mother, Sherylyn Bailey, 74. On Sunday, one day after her mother was found dead but before...
An outpouring of support as hundreds attend wake of Staten Island sports hero Anthony Varvaro
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A line to get into a Willowbrook funeral home Tuesday evening nearly stretched around the block, as hundreds gathered to pay final respects to Anthony Varvaro, a Staten Island native and former Major Leaguer turned community stalwart. The first day of visitation for Varvaro was...
They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
NYC Ferry single-ride fare increases from $2.75 to $4
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Sailing on New York City’s fast ferry system just got more expensive. On Monday, the single-ride fare on the NYC Ferry system increased from $2.75 to $4 in an effort to bolster revenue and offset the system’s high public subsidies. The fare increase, first...
An educator, author and community fixture: Woman killed in Huguenot had strong Staten Island ties
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was just weeks ago that Sherylyn Bailey was celebrating her 74th birthday. The two-time breast cancer survivor, teacher and Historic Richmond Town board member received hundreds of well wishes — but one stood out. “Happy Birthday, Mommy!!” wrote Mauri Belarmino, her daughter, on...
