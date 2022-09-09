ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joining a gym in NYC can be pricey, data shows. Here’s a look at how much Staten Islanders are paying to stay fit.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re an NYC cross fitter, heavy lifter or aerobics enthusiast, your monthly gym membership might be breaking the bank. According to a new study, which analyzed data to discover the average price of breaking a sweat across 80 U.S. cities, New York is the most expensive state in the nation in which to get fit.
Councilmen allocate $350,000 for gym refurbishment at Staten Island school

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of Staten Island City Councilmen allocated $350,000 to a New Springville middle school to refurbish its gym, the duo announced Thursday. City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island) allocated $200,000 and City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) allocated $150,000 as part of their capital funding this year to renovate the gymnasium at I.S. 72, The Police Officer Rocco Laurie Intermediate School.
With $150M in NYC addiction funding available, S.I. officials want to know if borough will see its share

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Local elected officials hope to learn more about an impending New York City snub related to one of the Island’s most serious issues. Borough President Vito Fossella shared a letter Tuesday that he, City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore), City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore), and City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island) sent to Mayor Eric Adams last week requesting a meeting to learn more about how the city plans to spend $150 million over the next five years to combat the opioid epidemic.
Willowbrook Mile: She’ll walk it in celebration of dignity that developmentally disabled deserve

This story is part of a series about Willowbrook State School, which became a national symbol of the cruel warehousing of developmentally disabled children and adults during the 20th Century. The institution, which opened in the 1930s, was a place where the borough’s most vulnerable residents were abused, starved and neglected. Staten Island Advance reporter Jane Kurtin, along with photographer Eric Aerts, documented these horrors, which led to drastic changes over time in the way developmentally disabled people are treated in the U.S.
After bizarre behavior in court, psychological exam ordered for Staten Island woman accused of strangling mother

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Mauri Belarmino, who faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree strangulation, audibly greeted the courtroom as...
They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
