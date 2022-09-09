ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Audible Sets Four New Comedy Podcasts From Broadway Video, Renews ‘Hot White Heist’ Starring Bowen Yang for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

By Todd Spangler
SFGate
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood

Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
MOVIES
SFGate

Blumhouse Television Ups Chris Dickie to Head of Scripted Development and Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

Blumhouse Television has promoted Chris Dickie to executive vice president of scripted development and programming, Variety has learned exclusively. A five-year veteran of the Jason Blum-founded company, Dickie oversees a team of eight working on current and development across ongoing and limited series, domestic and international, television movies and streaming features, animation and podcasts.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy