How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next
It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
The world-renowned doctor who was 'concerned' about the Queen's health: Opera-loving Sir Huw Thomas, who has cared for 96-year-old monarch since 2005
Today's announcement about doctors being 'concerned' over the Queen's health sparked fear across the world. The message, which stated that she was under 'medical supervision' at Balmoral, would have been drawn up by Professor Sir Huw Thomas. Tasked with personally looking after the monarch's health for 17 years, it is...
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
The Queen’s funeral: what we can expect over the next 10 days
From the time of the official announcement to the Queen’s state funeral, here is the detailed countdown of events
Where will King Charles live? Which palace will he pick as his main residence?
As we say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth ll, we usher in a new King: Charles III. And that means many things in the UK will soon change. Our national anthem, stamps, coins and other symbols of royalty will all be overhauled, and Charles will also have lots of decisions to make following the death of his mother. First up: where will he live?
How to watch the Queen’s funeral online and on TV
As you’ll undoubtedly know, the Queen’s funeral is coming up next week. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, making Elizabeth II the first British monarch to have her funeral there since 1760. She will then be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her parents.
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for almost 5 miles (8 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall in Parliament was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities brought in portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP
Guards rehearsed the Queen’s final procession at dawn today
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, thousands of soldiers in ceremonial uniform gathered at Buckingham Palace for the practice run of the Queen’s official procession, which will take place on Wednesday September 13. Many of central London's streets were closed off for the massive operation and there were only a few onlookers present on the streets to witness it.
Meet the two new dogs entering Buckingham Palace
King Charles III and his wife Camilla are preparing to move into Buckingham Palace, along with their two beloved pooches. The pair of Jack Russell terriers, named Beth and Bluebell, were adopted by Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in February 2017. For the time being, the woofers will have to stay put with Charles and Camilla at their London residence, Clarence House, until renovation works at Buckingham Palace are complete.
A new public square named after Queen Elizabeth II is being built in Sydney’s CBD
In the latest in a series of major public works announced by premier Dominic Perrottet, a new public square named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II is to be built in the heart of Sydney's CBD. Parts of the NSW Registrar-General’s building on Macquarie Street will be demolished to make way for the outdoor space which will also create more direct access to the Domain parklands from the CBD. Within the square there will be a monument to the late monarch, who died on September 10, aged 96, after reigning over Commonwealth countries including Australia for 70 years.
This app will let you track the flight carrying the Queen’s coffin to London
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, her body is in the process of being moved from her residence at Balmoral in Scotland, where she died, down to London, where her funeral will be held on September 19. The Royal Family has revealed that the Queen’s body will...
Busking on London Underground is banned until after the Queen’s funeral and people aren’t happy
If your commute is usually backed by the sound of singer-songwriters strumming their guitars, you can expect to trudge through the tunnels of London Underground in silence for the next week. In light of the Queen’s death on Thursday (September 8), TfL has decided to ban busking on the underground until after her funeral. However many musicians are concerned about what this means for their income.
