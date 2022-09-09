Time running out to avoid rail strike threatening 'significant economic damage'

Read full article on original website
Why Railroad Workers Like Me Are Planning to Strike This Friday | Opinion
On issue after issue, safety has become secondary, but the trains still need to be moved. This is why we're striking.
Washington Examiner
The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral
Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
CNBC
Large railroad labor unions say they will strike if quality of life is not addressed in new contract
Eight out of 12 labor unions have reached tentative agreements with the railroad carriers, up from five last week. But BLET and SMART TD, representing half of all rail workers, tell CNBC there will be no ratification unless quality-of-life issues including vacation, sick days and attendance policies are addressed. A...
Freight rail operators say they can’t carry hazardous goods or your e-commerce package, blaming a looming rail strike
Rail workers may go on strike this Friday, potentially sparking the next big disruption to the U.S. supply chain. Biden officials are scrambling to prevent a freight rail stoppage that could be the next big threat to the U.S. supply chain. If rail operators and unions don’t reach a deal...
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
thecentersquare.com
Nearly 100 Republicans urge Pelosi to hold President Biden accountable for student loan plan
(The Center Square) – Nearly 100 Republican members of Congress have called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold accountable President Joe Biden for what they say is his “illegal $300 billion student loan giveaway.”. Initially, the cost estimate was $300 billion. However, since then, the Committee for...
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
Biden was wrongly blamed for rising gas prices. But he doesn't deserve much credit for the drop
The only thing that climbed as high as gas prices earlier this year was the disapproval of President Joe Biden, as Americans blamed him for record prices at the pump. But Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by global markets.
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — First $1,657 September payment to drop soon – experts predict $167 increase
SOCIAL Security benefits might increase by as much as $167, according to the most recent estimates for the cost of living adjustment (COLA). The range of adjustments predicted by experts is 9.3 percent to 10.1 percent. The payment would increase by slightly over $167 if inflation is strong and the...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker says Biden, green agenda could lead to fuel shortages
A former Keystone XL Pipeline worker pinned blame on both the Biden administration and climate activists as the Northeast battles low fuel inventories, prompting concerns of a potential energy catastrophe. Neal Crabtree joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes both parties bear responsibility as some worry severe...
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
FOXBusiness
Biden's oil, gas moratorium dealt potentially fatal blow by federal court
A federal district court blocked the Biden administration's moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing, a potentially fatal blow to the policy that has been tied up in a legal battle since early 2021. U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty issued a permanent injunction...
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
Trump Vs. Biden: Who Would Americans Vote For If 2024 Election Was Held Right Now? New Poll Finds Out
A majority of Americans do not want Donald Trump to run for President again in 2024, according to a new poll, while another indicates he’s behind President Joe Biden in a hypothetical contest. What Happened: A new poll from PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll indicates that 61% of Americans don’t want...
Fox News
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
