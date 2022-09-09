Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Libraries Offer Free Online Workshops for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs Available in September
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will offer online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers and entrepreneurs throughout September. All workshops are free. The schedule of workshops and one-on-one sessions:. Throughout September – Every Monday. 9:30-11:30 a.m. H.I.R.E. (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) Sessions – Virtual.* Meet virtually/confidentially one-on-one...
Free Electric Scooter Trainings and Safety Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November
Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. The...
Annual ‘Poolesville Day’ on Saturday, Sept. 17, Will Feature Electric Vehicles, Classic Car Display, 5K Run/Walk and a Parade
A display of electric vehicles, a classic car show, a 5K run/walk, a parade and activities for the entire family will all be part of the free annual “Poolesville Day” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event, which has been celebrated for more than 25 years, will take place in the Whalen Commons area of Poolesville on Fisher Avenue.
Child and Adult Used Bicycles Can Be Donated at Annual Department of Transportation Event on Friday, Oct. 14, in Rockville
Used bicycles that are no longer being used by some can make a big difference for others. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s annual Bicycle Donation Drive on Friday, Oct. 14, will make it easy to donate previously owned bikes and ensure they will have a continued impact. MCDOT...
Montgomery County Launches Online Tool to Help Older Adult Residents Find Transportation Providers
Montgomery County recently launched a new online tool to help older adult residents find volunteer ride providers to help them get where they need to go, when they need to get there. The online tool uses GIS mapping to connect an address with organizations, such as nonprofit groups and senior...
Margaret Schweinhaut Senior Center in Silver Spring Will Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 8
Montgomery County Recreation’s Margaret Schweinhaut Senior Center, which opened in 1972 and this year is celebrating 50 years of serving the community, will observe its golden anniversary with a free community celebration from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Margaret Schweinhaut Senior Center is located at 1000...
City of Gaithersburg Warns of Possible Commuter Rail Disruptions In the Event of a Strike
Gaithersburg area MARC commuters should plan for alternate travel options in the event of a strike. As a result of an ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions, CSX has notified the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) that there is the potential for a labor strike starting the morning of Friday, September 16. Any labor strike would result in the immediate suspension of all MARC commuter rail service on the Brunswick Line through Gaithersburg until a resolution is reached.
Pollo Campero to Hold Grand Opening Celebration for New Gaithersburg Location on September 15
Pollo Campero at 426 N Frederick Rd (former site of of KFC) will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday September 15 at 10am, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30am. According to the restaurant, the opening celebration will feature an appearance from its mascot Pollito, a variety of on-site activities including a spinning wheel for giveaways, Central American music, free samples of Pollo Campero’s flavorful chicken and drinks, desserts, and more. The Pollo Campero location at Lakeforest Mall is scheduled to close at this time. The company has additional Montgomery County locations in Takoma Park and Wheaton. The Downtown Silver Spring location closed in December, 2021.
Fake “In-N-Out Burger Hagerstown” Facebook Page Shared Over 700 Times in Less Than 24 Hours
A Facebook page for “In-N-Out Burger Hagerstown”, that was created on Wednesday, September 14th, has been shared over 700 times in the 20 hours since the page was made. The page is not an official In-N-Out Burger page, and a new restaurant is not coming to Hagerstown. In-N-Out...
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Now Open in White Flint Station
Tropical Smoothie Cafe has opened its latest Montgomery County location with the addition of its newest store at White Flint Station– the shopping center, not to be confused with the Metro station that has recently changed its name to North Bethesda Metro Station. The store opened within the last month.
Car Free Day 2022 Will Take Place on Thursday, September 22
Car Free Day is a worldwide event that encourages greener methods of travel; meaning ways to get around other than driving alone by car. Commuter Connections hosts Car Free Day in the Washington, DC region to bring awareness to the benefits of travel options such as transit, bicycling and walking; and also telework for people who can work from home. Carpooling and vanpooling count too, we call that “car-lite” since they are both lighter on the wallet and the environment than driving alone in a car.
Silver Spring Resident Wins $51,422 at Hillandale Beer & Wine Playing Lottery Game
A Silver Spring resident who has been a regular Mega Millions player in the past may be trying his hand at Racetrax a little more often after the computer-animated horse racing simulation game delivered a $51,422 prize on Sept. 4. The married father of three, who works as a retail sales manager, was telling a friend that he hadn’t had many wins playing Mega Millions, and his friend encouraged him to give Racetrax a try. The two of them and a few other Racetrax fans were watching the races on the monitor at Hillandale Beer & Wine in Silver Spring, and the Racetrax novice began to get the hang of the game.
Montgomery County Supports Preservation of Affordable Housing at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) participated in financing, with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517, to support preservation and renovation of 177 affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing 59 additional affordable units – for a total of 177 units now priced affordably.
Revised Personal Mobile Device Policy in Place for MCPS Students
Per MCPS: The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved a revised regulation (COG-RA) concerning student possession and use of personal mobile devices on school property and during MCPS-sponsored activities. Approved in May, the regulation establishes procedures for possession and use of non-MCPS issued personal mobile devices that are used to send or receive data via voice, video or text, such as tablets, laptops, smart watches, tablets and cellphones by students who are on MCPS property or engaged in MCPS-sponsored activities. This update to the regulation aligns guidelines with current best practices and, importantly, was developed collaboratively by a workgroup composed of staff, students and community members.
Montgomery Planning Expresses Appreciation for County Council Consultant-Led Study on Thrive Montgomery 2050; Notes it Confirms Widespread Support for Thrive’s Policies
Just a day after County Executive Marc Elrich urged the Montgomery County Council to disapprove Thrive 2050, the Montgomery County Planning Department expressed its appreciation for the Montgomery County Council’s consultant-led racial equity and social justice review of the Planning, Housing, and Economic Development (PHED) Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050, the update to Montgomery County’s General Plan.
CSX Notifies MDOT of Potential Strike That Could Affect MARC Commuter Service
As a result of an ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions, CSX has notified MDOT MTA that there is the potential for a labor strike starting the morning of Friday, September 16. Since CSX owns and maintains the Camden and Brunswick lines in addition to dispatching MARC trains, any labor strike would result in the immediate suspension of all MARC Camden and Brunswick Line service until a resolution is reached.
Monument Innovation Center Breaks Ground in Gaithersburg
Monument Innovation Center, a new ground-up, state-of-the-art life science building located off I-270 in Gaithersburg, broke ground last week. The 135,000-square-foot, 4-story life science development is developed by Monument Realty, a full-service real estate firm and market leader in the Washington, D.C. region. The Monument Innovation Center will be located at 735 Watkins Mill Rd., near Kaiser Permanente and the Spectrum Town Center.
Montgomery County Council Meets on Sept. 13 at 8:45 a.m. with Briefings on Thrive Montgomery 2050, Purple Line Construction and Public Health
The Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8:45 a.m. The meeting will include a proclamation presentation and a Council commemoration. Councilmember Friedson will present a proclamation to recognize Infant Mortality Awareness Month as the first item on the Council’s agenda. At 11:45 a.m., Council President Albornoz and Councilmembers Jawando and Rice will lead a Council commemoration celebrating African Heritage Month with a video segment that recognizes African leaders and showcases African art, dance, food, music and traditional attire.
Montgomery Parks and Montgomery Planning Accomplishments Highlighted in Montgomery County Climate Action Annual Report
Montgomery Parks and Montgomery Planning, both part of The Montgomery County Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, are combatting climate change in the county by using clean energy, enabling energy efficient transportation in the county, implementing new programs and initiatives, supporting carbon sequestration efforts, and collaborating with the Montgomery County Department of the Environment in meeting the County’s Climate Action Plan. All of these efforts among others are detailed in the Montgomery County Climate Action Annual Report, which showcases 2022 accomplishments and outlines plans to combat climate change in 2023.
County Executive Marc Elrich Urges County Council to Disapprove Thrive 2050
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich sent a meo to the Montgomery County Council on Monday, September 12th, urging the council to disapprove Thrive 2050– the update to the county’s master plan. On Tuesday, September 13th, Montgomery Planning expressed appreciation for County Council consultant-led study on Thrive 2050. Marc Elrich’s full memo to the county council can be seen below:
