Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique nameCJ CoombsPeculiar, MO
The Chiefs have an important divisional game tonightChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Tea lovers who need the frequent comfort drink can find bubble tea in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Win It IV LennyChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color insideCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Peyton Manning’s reaction to the Denver Broncos’ bizarre late-game decision spoke for everyone
Peyton Manning was all of us as he watched the Broncos' bizarre late-game decision-making in pure disbelief.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8 The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Chiefs and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Los Angeles winning the first 30-24 on the road and Kansas City taking the second 34-28.
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022
Thursday Night Football will feature an elite matchup between two AFC West rivals. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off of a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener. Khalil Mack headlines the defense with his three sacks and forced fumble against Derek Carr. Justin Herbert finished with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. Turnovers were the story of the day for the Raiders as Carr threw three picks which ultimately caused them to lose. Thursday night will be a huge game for the Bolts as they go into Arrowhead Stadium ready to go 2-0 in the division early in the season. Remember, the Bolts defeated the Chiefs in KC last year.
Russell Wilson’s Broncos debut gets honest grade from Nathaniel Hackett
Russell Wilson’s regular-season debut for the Denver Broncos did not go as planned, with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks ambushing the Broncos at home Monday night to the tune of a 17-16 score. The loss leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of the Broncos, especially because of the avoidable errors they committed and the questionable decisions toward the end of the game that led to their Week 1 doom.
Pete Carroll shares his reaction to Broncos’ surprising decision
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Packers: Aaron Rodgers cuts right into the harsh reality of Amari Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers gave an honest answer when asked about Amari Rodgers’ role in the Green Bay Packers’ offense. It’s fair to say that Amari Rodgers hasn’t made the impact the Green Bay Packers would’ve hoped when they drafted him in the third round a year ago.
LOOK: Chiefs teasing throwback midfield logo, end zone design
The Kansas City Chiefs are teasing some big things for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers. For the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium, the team will make an homage to the past with their end zone design and unveil a classic midfield logo at the stadium. They released a teaser video on Twitter that you can see at the top of the page.
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
Todd Bowles roasts his own team for failures against Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles remains bitter about his team’s past losses to the New Orleans Saints, which he no longer considers an NFC South rival. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles remains bitter about his team’s past losses to the New Orleans Saints, which he no longer considers an NFC South rival.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Announce Seven Roster Moves
In addition, the team signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad, while releasing S James Wiggins and placing CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021, and was named...
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning and Shannon Sharpe question Broncos' decision to go for game-winning 64-yard FG
Penalties, fumbles and a questionable field goal attempt cost the Broncos a victory in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle. Denver had an opportunity to win the game in the closing moments of the 4th quarter. However, rather than letting Wilson drive the Broncos farther downfield, rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to run the clock down and attempt a 64 yard field goal; kicker Brandon McManus missed the kick with 15 seconds left.
Shannon Sharpe blasts ‘sorry’ Brett Favre for involvement in welfare scandal
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe didn’t hold back when going after Brett Favre for his involvement in an ongoing welfare scandal in Mississippi. Let’s get one thing straight — Shannon Sharpe does not bite his tongue and certainly didn’t hold back when going after Favre.
Yankees 2022 first-round pick Spencer Jones ended season on a rampage
Could New York Yankees 2022 first-rounder Spencer Jones finish the season matching his Aaron Judge vibes with Aaron Judge production? Turns out, though the dream of a Judge 2.0 may die sometime next season, it will not meet its untimely end until then. In other words, Jones finished what he...
NFL Week 2: 10 burning questions, including Patrick Mahomes against Justin Herbert
NFL Week 2 kicks off Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in a huge early-season
49ers fans use numbers to prove Trey Lance is the next Josh Allen
San Francisco 49ers fans are holding fast to the fact that one elite NFL quarterback started the way Trey Lance has: Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen. “Whatever Josh Allen is going to be, he isn’t that yet.”. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote those words back in 2018, right before the...
FOX Sports
Mahomes, Chiefs top Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy ahead of Week 2
Week 1 had everything fans could ask for to satisfy their football fix: staunch defensive displays, offensive explosions, even a few overtime thrillers. But only one team could win each game, and the ones who did set themselves up in a swell position to be included in Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" after Week 1.
Max Kellerman only digs a deeper hole with Albert Pujols apology
ESPN’s Max Kellerman issued an apology for what many in the media deemed irresponsible commentary about Albert Pujols. However, Kellerman issued an apology in his own way, suggesting others twisted his words or took them out of context. That wasn’t the case, and as we wrote on Tuesday, Kellerman...
MLB・
DK Metcalf had a special message for Russell Wilson after MNF
There were thousands of people in Seattle who were showering Russell Wilson with hate during Monday Night Football. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf was not one of them. DK and Russ have a strong relationship and nothing will change that. After the Seahawks pulled off the upset win over Denver,...
Popculture
NFL Fans Hurl Trash at Dallas Cowboys Player During Sunday Night Football Game
NFL fans went after a Dallas Cowboys player during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb in the fourth quarter and could miss up to two months of action because he will need surgery. As Prescott was leaving the field early, fans were seen throwing trash at him.
Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
FanSided
