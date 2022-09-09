ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood

Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
MOVIES
SFGate

Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93

Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Messina
Person
Casey Affleck
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Walton Goggins
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Beau Bridges
Person
Noah Jupe

Comments / 0

Community Policy