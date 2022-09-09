A man was caught and killed in a paper machine when he tried to fix a jam at a manufacturing plant, Alabama police say. Just after 7 p.m on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Birmingham police and rescue workers responded to 123 Industrial Drive, the address of Joe Piper, Inc., according to a coroner’s report provided to McClatchy News by the Birmingham Police Department. The company is a “distributor of odd lot paperboard,” according to its website.

