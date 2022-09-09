ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead ID’d after crashing into tree, yard in Huber Heights

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUcrC_0hoRGIUf00

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been identified after crashing into a tree and driving into a yard in Huber Heights Thursday night.

According to Huber Heights crews on scene, a car went off the side of Taylorsville Road and hit a tree, and then came to a stop up against a home. The vehicle was said to have serious front-end damage. Fire and medic crews extracted the driver from the car and he was unresponsive.

Westwood community meets to create neighborhood safety plan

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Crews reported that the home was vacant at the time of the crash and that no one else was hurt.

The man was later identified as 30-year-old Luther Lee Ward, III of Huber Heights.

Police reported that speed is believed to be a factor.

