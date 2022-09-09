Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
Where will King Charles live? Which palace will he pick as his main residence?
As we say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth ll, we usher in a new King: Charles III. And that means many things in the UK will soon change. Our national anthem, stamps, coins and other symbols of royalty will all be overhauled, and Charles will also have lots of decisions to make following the death of his mother. First up: where will he live?
Time Out Global
How to watch the Queen’s funeral online and on TV
As you’ll undoubtedly know, the Queen’s funeral is coming up next week. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, making Elizabeth II the first British monarch to have her funeral there since 1760. She will then be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her parents.
Time Out Global
Where to watch the Queen’s funeral in London
You probably already know that the Queen’s funeral is taking place on Monday September 19. For many of us, this is the first event in our lifetime we’ve seen to this scale, with emperors, kings, queens and presidents from around the world travelling to London for this huge public happening. Unless you’re one of the 2,000 guests, you won’t actually be allowed in Westminster Abbey where it’s being held, but you can watch it from a number of public screens and viewing points around the city.
U.K.・
Time Out Global
Thinking about visiting London from Boston this month?
Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, hotel bookings in London are up nearly 40%, according to HotelPlanner. It is also expected that as we approach the official day of mourning on September 19, bookings will peak in the surrounding days as people from all over the world make last-minute travel plans to pay their respects. In fact, according to HotelPlanner, more than 60% of travelers to London are foreign visitors coming from all over the world, with many of those coming from the United States. So, if you are thinking of making a last-minute trip to London from Boston, we have gathered some tips on places to go, where to stay and where to eat while in London. And for all the up-to-date information on the Queen’s funeral, how to see the queen laying in state or what will happen in London now that the Queen has died head to Time Out London.
Time Out Global
Guards rehearsed the Queen’s final procession at dawn today
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, thousands of soldiers in ceremonial uniform gathered at Buckingham Palace for the practice run of the Queen’s official procession, which will take place on Wednesday September 13. Many of central London's streets were closed off for the massive operation and there were only a few onlookers present on the streets to witness it.
Time Out Global
Meet the two new dogs entering Buckingham Palace
King Charles III and his wife Camilla are preparing to move into Buckingham Palace, along with their two beloved pooches. The pair of Jack Russell terriers, named Beth and Bluebell, were adopted by Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in February 2017. For the time being, the woofers will have to stay put with Charles and Camilla at their London residence, Clarence House, until renovation works at Buckingham Palace are complete.
PETS・
Time Out Global
Canada declares September 19 a federal holiday but will it happen?
Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, there has been much speculation over what happens next in Canada. Will Canadians get a day off to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II?. Canada has announced that September 19 will mark a national day of mourning in Canada.
William says walking behind queen's coffin brought back memories of mom's funeral
The Prince and Princess of Wales viewed floral tributes left at Norwich Gates.
Time Out Global
This app will let you track the flight carrying the Queen’s coffin to London
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, her body is in the process of being moved from her residence at Balmoral in Scotland, where she died, down to London, where her funeral will be held on September 19. The Royal Family has revealed that the Queen’s body will...
Time Out Global
The entire world has started bingeing ‘The Crown’ again
People have been grieving for the late Queen Elizabeth II is many different ways: queuing for miles to see the late monarch lying in state; laying flowers at Buckingham Palace; or just reducing the volume on supermarket checkout beeps. For many for whom physical acts of memorial aren’t practical, Netflix’s...
Time Out Global
Why are loads of anti-monarchy protesters being arrested?
Despite the huge outpouring of grief we’ve seen over the past week, it’s fair to say not everyone was a fan of the Queen. While most responses to Elizabeth II’s death have been well meaning and positive, some people have pointed out the royal family’s ties to colonialism and imperialism. Others, meanwhile, take issue with controversial figures like Prince Andrew.
Time Out Global
A huge mural of the Queen has been painted outside a tube station
After the Queen died on Thursday September 8, people have paid tribute to her in their own ways across the capital. Some mourners have laid flowers and marmalade sandwiches, while others organised a corgi parade, and now two artists in west London have painted a massive mural to commemorate her 70-year reign.
Time Out Global
Apparently, London's best restaurant is a Bulgarian fast food joint called Happy
Picture 'London's Best Restaurant' and you're probably getting images of some kind of white-tableclothed affair where diners are plied with elaborately-plated, rarified little morsels. Or maybe somewhere edgy and hyped, that's got food critics frothing over its game-changing approach. Well, your mental image would be wrong. The quixotic minds behind the fourth edition of the British Restaurant Awards have decided that London's top spot should go to... Happy, a fast casual diner that serves up reasonably priced burgers, salads and pasta dishes in Piccadilly.
Time Out Global
A new public square named after Queen Elizabeth II is being built in Sydney’s CBD
In the latest in a series of major public works announced by premier Dominic Perrottet, a new public square named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II is to be built in the heart of Sydney's CBD. Parts of the NSW Registrar-General’s building on Macquarie Street will be demolished to make way for the outdoor space which will also create more direct access to the Domain parklands from the CBD. Within the square there will be a monument to the late monarch, who died on September 10, aged 96, after reigning over Commonwealth countries including Australia for 70 years.
Time Out Global
Vale Uncle Jack Charles: legendary actor, musician and Victorian Aboriginal elder
Uncle Jack Charles' family has given the media permission to use his name and image in relation to this news story. Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta actor and musician, Uncle Jack Charles, has passed away in Melbourne this morning. According to a statement from his publicist, Charles was sent off with a smoking ceremony at the Royal Melbourne Hospital after suffering a stroke.
Time Out Global
LinaBell the fox debuts at Hong Kong Disneyland
Duffy and his buddies are getting a new friend! Joining the gang is LinaBell, an inquisitive fox who loves to explore! Accessorised with an orchid on her fluffy ears and a signature magnifying glass, this bright-eyed and bushy-tailed pink fox will melt your heart with her adorable appearance and personality.
PETS・
Time Out Global
Alok Vaid-Menon: "Non-binary people are asking us to imagine a more free world"
After a couple of years in the wilderness, Sydney’s celebration of system-shaking bright minds, the Festival of Dangerous Ideas (FODI), returns for the first IRL edition since 2018, taking over Carriageworks, Eveleigh’s vast arts precinct. There perhaps couldn’t be a better fit for the city’s spiciest, most inclusive...
Time Out Global
The Rail Union is turning off all Opal machines for one week out of protest
This industrial action is triggered by an ongoing battle with the NSW State Government. In breaking news for Sydney commuters, the NSW Rail Union has announced that they will be switching off all Opal reader machines across Sydney’s train stations for one week, with it all kicking off on September 21.
