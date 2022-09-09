Man dead after motorcycle crash in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Pine Township early Friday.

The crash happened on Route 910 at the intersection of Karrington Drive around 3 a.m.

Northern Regional Police Chief John Sicilia said the driver, a man in his early 40s, appeared to have lost control of his motorcycle.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the driver as 42-year-old Jaron McKissick.

Sicilia said the driver was deceased when officers arrived on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

