‘WAGMI’ Is Dead: Pplpleasr, UnicornDAO, TIME President Weigh in on NFTs
Are we all gonna make it? Probably not—and some Web3 proponents don’t even want people using the term “NFTs” anymore. At a Tuesday panel on the “Future of NFTs” at SALT New York, speakers offered takes ranging from jaded and blunt to hopeful on the impact of the Ethereum merge on NFTs and what the future of NFTs might look like.
Fidelity Is Considering Offering Bitcoin to Retail Investors: WSJ
Fidelity customers may soon be able to buy Bitcoin via the company’s brokerage platform, according to The Wall Street Journal. Boston-based investment giant Fidelity, which manages over 34.4 million retail accounts and is one of the world’s biggest fund managers, is evaluating whether to offer Bitcoin to its individual investors, the newspaper reported Monday.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop 5% in an Hour Amid Hot US Inflation Figures
Bitcoin and Ethereum both slumped after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest CPI figures. The leading cryptocurrencies in Bitcoin and Ethereum shed several points on Tuesday morning following the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) print. Shortly after the CPI numbers were released, both Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped...
