98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Will you use the same shower bar of soap as your sibling?

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lisa, and it’s about soap. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I got into a riff with my two sisters recently when we went away for the weekend. We all stayed in the same room (it was big with two queen beds in it). The hotel only put one bar of soap in the shower, so I told them that I would call the front desk and ask for two more bars. They both looked at me like I was nuts. They said we were only going to be there for two nights, why do we need more soap? I told them that I didn’t want to use the same bar of soap that they would use and I figured we each would want our own bar of soap. Both of them were fine using the same bar. I was not. I asked for a new one. They both thought it was strange and it even offended them a little. They said it’s soap…it’s inherently clean, and that you could wash it off between showers. I still said no way. They don’t understand, but I can’t be the only one who feels that way. So I hope you can use this. Thanks. ~ Lisa

I’m not proud of this, but I think I’m with Lisa on this one. You know I’m a clean freak, so I would want my own bar of soap too. Now, if I couldn’t get one, I would use the same one, but if another bar was available, I would definitely get my own.

What about you? Are Lisa and I overthinking this? What would you do? Let’s help Lisa out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.