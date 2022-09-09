Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William just inherited a 685-year-old estate worth $1 billion
Royal wills are never made public. That means what happens to much of the Queen's personal wealth following her death last week will remain a family secret.
FIRST ON CNN: Royals had dinner together at Buckingham Palace
The Royal family had dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen's coffin, a source exclusively told CNN.
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for almost 5 miles (8 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall in Parliament was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities brought in portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP
U.K.・
Royal gift or 'stolen' gem? Calls for UK to return 500 carat Great Star of Africa diamond
Calls are growing in South Africa for Britain's royal family to return the world's largest known clear-cut diamond in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slow-moving fireball over Scottish skies keeps experts guessing
Hundreds of people across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England spotted an unusual fireball lighting up the night sky Wednesday. It was unclear whether it was a meteor or a piece of space debris.
The Queen's death may open a new chapter in the Caribbean and force crucial conversations about colonialism
For some Caribbean immigrants in the US, the past week has been defined less by grief than by frustration over how there seems to be little room in the narrative for rigorous engagement with Britain's legacy of colonialism.
Make spicy-sweet Indonesian noodles, and dinner's ready in 10 minutes
You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
The World's Top 10 Places to Live
Figuring out the world’s best place to live can be tricky. One method for sleuthing out the top spots is the Global Liveability Index [PDF], an annual report and ranking of the quality of life in 173 cities around the world. The index reviews criteria from each city in five categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. Cities are rated and the total scores are calculated to rank the cities from best to worst quality of life.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2