Read full article on original website
destiny70
6d ago
She stole Diana's husband. That's what I know about her. Diana might would have been alive today if her husband had done right by her. I think nothing of this woman whatever her name is., she waited a mighty long time to get where she wanted to be.
Reply(2)
42
Denise Lindenmeier
6d ago
if the prince wanted to be with her ( Camilla) they should have never married other people ! I say LONG LIVE DIANA ! the true Queen!
Reply(2)
31
Joe Gibbons
6d ago
Diana was a beautiful Princess and should of Been where Camille the homewrecker is. yes she had her indiscretions but only after Charles. how convenient she died in "apparent" accident. again. the colusion goes on.
Reply
22
Related
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Video of King Charles Appearing To Flip the Bird at Donald Trump Resurfaces
Social media users have once again interpreted the 2019 clip of the new king scratching his nose to be an insulting gesture aimed at Trump.
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter to follow in Prince William and Kate’s footsteps
Lady Louise Windsor is set to follow in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s footsteps. The palace confirmed on Thursday that Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 18-year-old daughter will attend Prince William and Kate’ s alma mater: St. Andrews. RELATED: Kate Middleton and Roger Federer...
New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims
No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
RELATED PEOPLE
'There Will Be A Role For Harry:' Alienated Prince Will Be Included In Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Prince Harry's estranged family may have shunned him on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death, but they won't make the same mistake when it comes to his beloved grandmother's funeral. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Harry's will be included in the activities leading up to the day of laying the late monarch to rest.
womansday.com
Prince Harry Once Told Prince William That Kate Middleton Could Be 'Friendlier' To Meghan Markle
Some new ~intel~ has emerged about the royal family’s dynamics, courtesy of biographer Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. Tom recalled a moment back in 2018 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first got married and were preparing for a trip to Australia and New Zealand.
TODAY.com
Meghan Markle told Harry she didn't want him to lose dad Prince Charles after leaving royal life
Father issues seem to run in the family for Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle. The estrangement between Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her own father, Thomas Markle, has made headlines ever since she married into Britain’s royal family — an event Meghan's father wasn’t on hand to witness.
'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family
Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince Harry Admitted To Meghan Markle He ‘Lost’ His Dad During Their Exit From Royal Family
Meghan Markle revealed that her husband Prince Harry felt that tabloids put a strain on his relationship with his father Prince Charles in a new interview with The Cut, published on Monday, August 29. After discussing her own strained relationship with her father Thomas, Meghan, 41, opened up about how Harry, 37, felt when they were in the process of stepping down from their royal duties.
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
The Queen died with Charles and Anne at her bedside as other royals rushed in vain to Balmoral to say goodbye
THE King and Princess Anne were the only two senior members who managed to make it to the Queen's bedside before she died. Senior royals faced a grim race against time to say goodbye after doctors shared the tragic news Her Majesty had just hours to live. Sadly just two...
A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Prince Harry’s Children Archie and Lilibet, and Prince William, Receive New Royal Titles
Members of the royal family will have new titles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the ascension of King Charles III. The Guardian reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie, 3, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, will now be allowed to use “prince” and “princess.”
Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life
An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
U.K.・
Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Who Survived the Crash Says He Was ‘Pleased for Himself’ by What He Learned Later
Find out what Princess Diana's bodyguard who survived the car crash in Paris intentionally did that he does not regret.
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 73