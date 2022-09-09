ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Solstice, Newcastle upon Tyne: ‘Theatre, pacing, exquisite detail’ – restaurant review

By Grace Dent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlAn9_0hoRFFoH00
Solstice, Newcastle: ‘Dishes so ornately and painstakingly prepared that at times it feels a shame to eat them.’

Solstice arrived on Newcastle’s Quayside at the beginning of summer. It took root on the Side, one of the few medieval streets left in Tyneside, which also boasts the Crown Posada pub, said to be about 240 years old. Newcastle is a brilliant and often overlooked city. When I was a child, on our pilgrimages from Carlisle some 60 miles away, it felt a bit like Manhattan: we’d eat stotties and Tudor crisps, then ransack Geordie Jeans for the latest ice-wash skin-tights. Coming back years later to visit Solstice by Kenny Atkinson is a considerably more refined experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPpr4_0hoRFFoH00
Cod roe with lemon verbena gel, at Solstice, Newcastle.

Atkinson also owns the Michelin-starred House of Tides a quick amble away along Quayside, where he dishes up fine dining in a semi-casual atmosphere. At Solstice, however, the sky is the limit, and he has full licence to unleash his imagination and intentions to wow. This isn’t just fine dining; it is an 18-course, three-hour tip-toe through dishes so ornately and painstakingly prepared that at times it feels a shame to eat them. All that work, deliberation and manpower for a few blissful seconds during which I open my mouth like a boa constrictor and allow the most exquisite burst of silky, pungent cod’s roe, ensconced in a seaweed-green cracker and dotted with lemon verbena gel, to glide down my throat. Or a beer-laced croustade casing filled with the softest goat’s curd puree, topped with lush, green peas and garnished with pickled wild garlic capers, mint gel and chive flowers … oh, yes, and calendula leaves, too – though if I’m being 100% honest, the ingredients and genesis of each dish come at you so thick and fast, it can’t help but all be something of a blur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Lb86_0hoRFFoH00
Solstice’s ‘chunky slab of fragrant langoustine, served with the most peculiar-looking purple potato tart’.

Solstice is a sedate single room with a mere 14 seats, all of which are taken on a Tuesday night in late August, despite the news headlines being dominated by financial gloom. The couple behind me were on a big wedding anniversary – one they cheerfully described as “more of a life sentence” – before settling into a glorious evening of fine wine, great food and finishing each other’s jokes. There will, I feel, always be a place for the kind of cooking Atkinson and his ilk yearn to deliver, because it is special food for the most special of special occasions.

Solstice serves a tiny taste of fine, fresh mackerel topped with gooseberry gel and nasturtium, and the richest squab pigeon and veal sweetbreads. You wouldn’t want to eat like this even twice a month, but, as a rare treat, such experiences rouse parts of the brain and palate that beige carbs just can’t quite reach. Yes, dinner takes an age, but it totters along merrily, with chefs feeding you first tiny tastes of exquisite tomato churros with consommé in dinky, magnetic espresso cups, followed by the butteriest warm oyster in its shell topped with caviar, before moving on to the heavier hitters. Yes, more caviar – rather a lot of Petrossian, in fact – featured as the topping for a dreamy smoked eel and potato cream that came with chicken skin crackers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xnv5F_0hoRFFoH00
The lamb at Solstice, Newcastle: ‘A voluminous mini-loaf glossy with lamb fat to mop up the delightful gravy.’

The highlight for me, I think, was a chunky slab of fragrant langoustine with the most peculiar-looking purple potato tart hewn from langoustine claw and festooned in herbs and flowers. But then again, I should also mention the lamb course, which turned up with a voluminous mini-loaf all glossy with lamb fat and express instructions to use it to mop up the delightful gravy.

By this point, my spy work on the other customers had detected four chefs enjoying their nights off and at least three anniversaries. Plus, of course, me and Charles, for whom each day must feel like Christmas. As our dinner reached the sweet end of proceedings, I was concerned that this is where it would all go a bit “pear poached in sap” and “fragments of yeast”, because the titivations of a tasting menu do not often lend themselves to the pudding course. I was very wrong: there is a perfect, pretty-yet-bizarre-looking dessert featuring local honey delivered at least six ways, plus a plate of petits fours with shaved truffle, apple and dark chocolate that would sate even the sweetest tooth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQnIB_0hoRFFoH00
‘Perfect, pretty, bizarre’: Solstice’s honey dessert.

All incredibly long tasting menus are not built equally. For every Ynyshir, Moor Hall or Ikoyi – and Solstice is easily as impressive as those three – there are others that keep you hostage for hours, offering endless edible gold leaf and interminable pauses, and leaving you hungrier when you leave than you were when you arrived. That’s why I appreciate the theatre, the pacing and the exquisite attention to detail of the likes of Solstice. Winter may indeed be coming, but this place is celebrating the light.

  • Solstice 5-7 Side, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1, 0191-222 1722. Open lunch Fri, sitting from noon-1pm, dinner Tues-Fri 7-8pm, £140-a-head tasting menu only (wine pairing £85), plus drinks and service

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Dent
Person
Kenny Atkinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacing#Winter Solstice#Manhattan#Food Drink#Crown Posada#Carlisle#Michelin#House Of Tides
The Guardian

I’m an expert in crowd behaviour – don’t be fooled that everyone queueing in London is mourning the Queen

Britain is in mourning. This is affirmed every time we turn on the television and see the huge numbers of people watching royal processions, or willing to queue for long hours to file past the Queen’s casket. They have gathered, we are told, “to pay their respects”. They are there “to thank the Queen”. Above all, they are “united in grief”. In this way, a picture is built up of a homogenous national community defined by its love of monarch and monarchy. But things are not that simple.
U.K.
The Guardian

Collaborators with Russian forces are fleeing, say Ukrainian officials

Ukrainian citizens accused of collaborating with occupying Russian forces in Kharkiv province and the neighbouring Donbas region are fleeing from recently liberated areas and queueing to cross into Russia at the border, Ukrainian officials have said. “The ‘commandant’s offices’, ‘prosecutor’s offices’, occupiers and gauleiters are leaving,” the governor of Luhansk...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Jean-Luc Godard chose to end life through assisted dying, lawyer confirms

Jean-Luc Godard, the maverick French-Swiss director who revolutionised post-war cinema in Europe, died by assisted dying, his lawyer has confirmed. The medical report on the death of the 91-year-old director said he had chosen to end his life. He “had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure” because he was “stricken with ‘multiple incapacitating illnesses’”, Godard’s legal council, Patrick Jeanneret, told AFP.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

William Klein obituary

“I photograph what I see in front of me,” declared William Klein, who has died aged 96. “I move in close to see better and use a wide-angle lens to get as much as possible in the frame.” Uncompromising, ambitious and to the point, the words are characteristic of this American photographer and film-maker, who pulled no punches in his first publication, Life Is Good and Good for You in New York: Trance Witness Revels (1956).
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

442K+
Followers
100K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy