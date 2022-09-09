BS article. Most elderly fall in the donut hole. Make to much for Medicaid/ foosdstamps and too little to afford shelter and sufficient food. Biden is a disgrace.
excuse me, I signed up and yea I get 20 dollars a month. I am 79 years old. what a joke. don't even buy a gallon of milk a week
Found the article a source for information..that provided telephone numbers..Many older people are not tech savvy. Also knowing staff shortages result in long waiting times to enroll, or even speak with a staff member is a major hurdle for seniors..who don't have all day to sit and wait..However, the major setback..Seniors have been overlooked and forgotten by politicians catering for and to the younger generation without so much as a nod in their direction..Government programs, politicians and policy makers, have turned their backs on the people who need it most..and in turn..Seniors have very little to no trust for the government, mouthing words of " HELP FOR YOU"
Related
Why Social Security Retirees Should Mark Oct. 13 On Their Calendars
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
3 People Who Could Be Eligible for More Social Security Benefits
Social Security Payments for September: When Will Your Money Arrive?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly check worth up to $3,345 set to go out in two days
Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
Social Security Disability Benefits FAQ
Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus update 2022: New direct $3,200 one-time check payment to be sent out next month
Three exact dates new batch of direct payments worth $1,657 will be sent to millions of Americans & they start tomorrow
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suze Orman Thinks This Is 'The Stupidest Thing' Retirement Savers Can Do
How Much Does Section 8 Pay, and What Are Its 2022 Income Limits?
Millions of Americans can receive up to $14,000 for their home but you have to act now
Stimulus Update: 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Funds. Is Yours on the List?
Stimulus Money of $1,400
Here's the Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That's Most Likely to Happen
How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 152