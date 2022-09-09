Read full article on original website
NJ Gun Club Treasurer Charged With Stealing Thousands in Cash
PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.
Hammonton, Galloway, NJ, Men Indicted Following Lengthy Narcotics Investigation
A grand jury in Atlantic County has indicted two men following a lengthy narcotics investigation this past summer. Both 38-year-old Jason Cintron of Hammonton and 39-year-old Jovani Rodriguez of Galloway are facing a long list of drug-related charges. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on June 16th, search warrants were...
Atlantic County Prosecutor Supports Mental Health Court In NJ
In a wide ranging interview with Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds, we have confirmed that he supports the creation of a state of New Jersey Mental Health Court. In addition to this exclusive interview, Reynolds has agreed to appear on the NJ Spotlight News on NJ PBS television program to discuss the matter.
Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized
Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
Prosecutor: Absecon Man Indicted For Dollar General Store Shooting
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed that an Absecon, New Jersey man has been indicted regarding a shooting that took place at the Absecon Dollar General store. The incident in question occurred on May 24, 2022 at 9:35 a.m. at the Dollar General store, located in Absecon New Jersey.
Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced to 28 Years for 2020 Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Cumberland County say a man from Bridgeton has been sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars in connection to the death of a person in 2020. After pleading guilty this past summer, 41-year-old Patrick Spann has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison on a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge. He was also sentenced to a concurrent eight-year term for second-degree desecration of human remains.
Atlantic City man arrested for attempted murder
An Atlantic City man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 21-year-old in July. Wesley Briscoe, 19, is accused of shooting the man just after 1 a.m. July 9, on the Boardwalk at Montpelier Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The victim, whose name was not released, was...
Investigation underway after decomposing body found in vehicle in Atlantic County, NJ
Two men have been charged for possessing and dealing drugs across Atlantic County while another investigation is just underway after a man was found dead in a parked vehicle from an apparent drug overdose in Egg Harbor Township. We'll begin with the latter case, as Egg Harbor Township Police announced...
EHT police investigating death of Ventnor man
Egg Harbor Township police are investigating the death of a Ventnor man found dead in car in a hotel parking lot. Charles Vitolo, 32, was found in the lot at the Ramada West Atlantic City at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, his body partially decomposed. There was no indication of foul...
987thecoast.com
Body of Ventnor Man Found Decomposing in Car in West Atlantic City
The body of a 32 year old man from Ventnor was found decomposing inside a vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn in West Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say they found the body in one of the seats and a foul smell was coming from the car. Police say he may have been inside the car for several days.
Take a Look: Man in NJ Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing a Camera
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
Ocean County College Jumper Airlifted: Police
A female was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from a building on the Ocean County College campus Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities said. Police responding to the five-story Kean Gateway Building campus found the victim, who had jumped from the roof around 12:25 p.m., Toms River police said. The female...
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
EHC man gets 17 years in assaults of Brigantine, Galloway girls years apart
An Egg Harbor City man who admitted to sexually assaulting two girls after breaking into their homes years apart was sentenced to 17 years in prison Monday. Brian Lee Avis, 60, was arrested last September, 25 years after he broke into a then-10-year-old girl’s Brigantine home and assaulted her.
WDEL 1150AM
Smyrna man arrested on drugs - weapons charges
An investigation in Smyrna that lasted several months has resulted in the arrest of a local man and seizure of heroin, three guns and numerous rounds of ammunition. According to Smyrna Police, 22-year-old Jayaire Brittingham was arrested in Dover Monday by state Probation and Parole officers, and the drugs, weapons and ammunition were found during a search warrant that was carried out at his home. The heroin was divided into 125 bags.
Police: Man Dies from Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a man recently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials with the Jackson Township Police Department say their officers responded to a home on Jackson Mills Road near the border with Freehold for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon...
Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash
Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
N.J. hospital to close under proposed deal. Some services would move to another medical center.
A proposed deal between two health systems would close St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, sending some of its services across town. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health — which owns St. Francis — to buy the medical facility, a St. Francis spokeswoman told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday.
N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam
An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
Ocean City, NJ Police Looking for Two Boardwalk Suspects
Police detectives in Ocean City are actively searching for two young men in connection with an ongoing investigation. The suspects are pictured walking together on the Ocean City Boardwalk in a Facebook post from Ocean City Police on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say they could use help with the identification...
