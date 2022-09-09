ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

NJ Gun Club Treasurer Charged With Stealing Thousands in Cash

PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized

Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced to 28 Years for 2020 Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Cumberland County say a man from Bridgeton has been sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars in connection to the death of a person in 2020. After pleading guilty this past summer, 41-year-old Patrick Spann has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison on a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge. He was also sentenced to a concurrent eight-year term for second-degree desecration of human remains.
BRIDGETON, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man arrested for attempted murder

An Atlantic City man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 21-year-old in July. Wesley Briscoe, 19, is accused of shooting the man just after 1 a.m. July 9, on the Boardwalk at Montpelier Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The victim, whose name was not released, was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

EHT police investigating death of Ventnor man

Egg Harbor Township police are investigating the death of a Ventnor man found dead in car in a hotel parking lot. Charles Vitolo, 32, was found in the lot at the Ramada West Atlantic City at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, his body partially decomposed. There was no indication of foul...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Body of Ventnor Man Found Decomposing in Car in West Atlantic City

The body of a 32 year old man from Ventnor was found decomposing inside a vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn in West Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say they found the body in one of the seats and a foul smell was coming from the car. Police say he may have been inside the car for several days.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Ocean County College Jumper Airlifted: Police

A female was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from a building on the Ocean County College campus Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities said. Police responding to the five-story Kean Gateway Building campus found the victim, who had jumped from the roof around 12:25 p.m., Toms River police said. The female...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Smyrna man arrested on drugs - weapons charges

An investigation in Smyrna that lasted several months has resulted in the arrest of a local man and seizure of heroin, three guns and numerous rounds of ammunition. According to Smyrna Police, 22-year-old Jayaire Brittingham was arrested in Dover Monday by state Probation and Parole officers, and the drugs, weapons and ammunition were found during a search warrant that was carried out at his home. The heroin was divided into 125 bags.
SMYRNA, DE
NJ.com

Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam

An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
