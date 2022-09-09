An investigation in Smyrna that lasted several months has resulted in the arrest of a local man and seizure of heroin, three guns and numerous rounds of ammunition. According to Smyrna Police, 22-year-old Jayaire Brittingham was arrested in Dover Monday by state Probation and Parole officers, and the drugs, weapons and ammunition were found during a search warrant that was carried out at his home. The heroin was divided into 125 bags.

SMYRNA, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO