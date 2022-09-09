ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 62

Gary Sundean
5d ago

oh yes liberty and justice for all. of course if your a Democrat Justice is you never get charged for any of your misdeeds, ever. just look at how the Democrats really act. they do not match their words.

Reply(3)
35
Kim Brailey
4d ago

Coming from Democrats for "rights"?Not allowed to work for the Federal Government if you didn't take the mandatory jab. Not allowed to work for any Government based company unless you took the jab. Not allowed to be a parent to a child but a teacher can be. Not allowed to know your child's mental health issues over age 12 but the teacher can. Adding 87k IRS agents. Adding millions of illegal aliens. Oh yes...Democrats are SOOO for the people. Just not the American people.

Reply(7)
26
WanViking
4d ago

democraps need to continue their attacks on the nuclear family for the March towards totalitarian rule. that's way democraps attack patriotic groups, the nuclear family, males, religion, free market economy

Reply
12
