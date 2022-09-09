Pastor's Corner: Quiet moments can bring peace

Good morning! Well, at least it is morning when I am typing up the article for the Pastor’s Corner. It’s so good to be with you again today.

Last week I told you that I’d like to take the month of September and share with you some of my favorite Bible verses and spend a few minutes discussing the scripture. Before I sat down to write this article, I spent some time in stillness before God, which is a great segue into the Scripture verse that I’d like to share with you today.

It comes from Psalm 46, the 10th verse, “ Be still, and know that I am God! I am exalted among the nations; I am exalted in the earth.”

I’ve always loved to ride in a car. I used to really love it before cell phones. There was no possibility of interruptions. For me, it was just me, the open road, God and a bag of M&M’s. I was in my zone.

Even before I could drive, I loved to sit in the back seat of the car by the window and watch the clouds. I wasn’t the child who asked, “When are we going to get there?” or “How much longer?” The journey was as much fun for me as the arrival at our destination. I love watching the clouds as they changed across the horizon.

I have a story about the clouds. It's funny!

My husband, Jim, and I were in the car. Jim was driving. The clouds were beautiful. I mentioned to Jim that the clouds were especially beautiful that day. To which he responded,” I can’t see them. I’m driving!”

I told this story years ago at Zeigler UMC and one lady put her head on the pew in front of her in laughter as I was very animated in my response to Jim. I said, “You cannot not see the clouds while you are driving!”

How is that possible? To this day he says that he can’t. Please, the next time that you’re driving and there are big cumulous clouds all over the sky, try to not see them.

Anyway, I digress. I drove a school bus for 10 years. Like I said, I love the open road. I had a routine. After I finished my morning route, I would go home, shut the house phone off, my cell phone off and spend time in stillness before God. I’m not sure if it was because I needed the stillness after being with my bus kids or not, but what it did for me was it became a habit.

I sat in stillness before God before that, but never as a routine. When I miss a day, I can tell. I can feel it to the very core of my being. Being still has never been an issue for me. I love the quiet. I love the stillness. It’s good for my soul, and I believe it is good for your soul.

Psalm 46, verse 10 reminds us of that very fact. I’d encourage you to read the entirety of Psalm 46. It truly is a Psalm that can calm your worries, anxieties and fears. In today’s world, we need that. In today’s world, especially, we have to make a conscious decision to sit before God in stillness.

For even the open road can be filled with a cell phone ringing through the car radio and disrupt the silence that we are experiencing.

With all of the “noise” in the world today it is so important to take even just five minutes a day to sit before God and just to know that God is God. You don’t have to read anything. You don’t have to say a word. Just sit there before God. Let Him fill your thoughts, and your heart. Let Him feed your soul.

I did just that before sitting down to write this article. I turned my phone on do not disturb. I breathed deeply in and exhaled. I felt a calmness of mind, body, spirit and soul come over me. I knew in that moment I was with God.

There is no better feeling in the world. I let my worries, anxieties, concerns and distress leave me, and I knew God and in that moment was known by God.

What a gift. It’s a gift that we can give ourselves each and every day.

Please, don’t let the worries, concerns and anxieties of life deplete you to the point that you are not able to take even five minutes a day to sit before God in stillness. I know that stillness doesn’t come easy for some people. I am an introvert, by nature. Quiet and alone time feeds my soul.

I believe that it can feed yours too.

“Be still, and know that I am God!”

There is even an exclamation point behind God to show how very important and vital to our very existence to take the time to know God, the creator of the universe. Without God there wouldn’t be a Lynette to write this article or there wouldn’t be a YOU to read this article. God is always Good! Love and Prayers.

Rev. Lynette Barnett pastors at First United Methodist Church, Forrest and Chatsworth

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Pastor's Corner: Quiet moments can bring peace