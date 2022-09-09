Read full article on original website
Greenwich Village Art Fair returning for its 74th year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greenwich Village Art Fair is returning for its 74th year on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m-6 p.m., through Sunday, September 18 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The festival will be located at the Rockford Art Museum Park at Riverfront Museum Park, 711 North...
Volunteers needed for Stroll on State
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a holiday tradition for nearly a decade in the city of Rockford, bringing residents together through music, food and holiday cheer. The 10th annual Stroll on State is back, and volunteers are needed to help it get up and running. “We’re hoping for...
‘Day of Peace’ honored in Rockford alongside national Japanese gardens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Japanese Gardens from across the nation participated in “Gardens for Peace” to promote unity and tranquility on the International Day of Peace. Anderson Japanese Garden hosted a “Gardens for Peace” installation for the Rockford community, during regular garden hours last weekend. Partnered...
Edward’s Orchard gets into the giving season with RRVBC blood drive
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Give blood and get some free fall treats; that’s the latest initiative from the Rock River Valley Blood Center to encourage the community to make vital donations this week. Edwards Apple Orchard West in Winnebago reached out to the local blood center about their desire...
Local group celebrates Ulysses S. Grant’s 200 birthday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2022 marks the 200th birthday of former U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant, and one local history group is celebrating this historic event of the long time Illinois resident. Cake was served as the Rock River Valley Civil War Roundtable hosted an event Monday night celebrating the...
Rock Valley College holds voluntary active shooter training course
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 60 staff members at Rock Valley College have already taken a safety course on what to do when an active shooter is on campus. Wednesday marked the fifth of nine sessions faculty and staff can sign up for this fall. Each course teaches participants how to respond to an active shooter situation using the ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ response: find a safe place to evacuate to, find somewhere to hide if there is no safe space and secure that area and fight the attacker if there is no other option.
Grote ‘dealer for the people’ Automotive rolls into newer, larger space
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the most memorable used car dealers in the stateline will soon have a new home down the block from its current location in Rockford. Grote Automotive opened its first location in Illinois almost two years ago in the old Sears building next to Cherryvale Mall, but by March 2023 they will move into the former gymnastics facility down the block.
Stephenson County board meetings to stream live on Youtube
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents can now watch county board meetings from the comfort of their own homes. Stephenson County board meetings will be streamed live on Youtube. The county opened its official page in July 2022. Page moderators say those who subscribe to the Youtube page will be...
Significant warming trend underway, even hotter times ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After two extremely wet and cool days, sunshine made a valiant return to the Stateline Tuesday, and temperatures responded very nicely as a result. When all was said and done, temperatures topped out at 77°, mirroring the normal high temperature for September 13. In the days ahead, temperatures will be anything but normal, as a significant pattern change evolves.
Hazy Sunshine Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hazy sunshine with highs in the upper 70′s. Low 80′s tomorrow through Sunday with a slight chance for showers on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday we could see highs in the upper 80′s.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
City to host public safety town hall meetings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford is hosting three upcoming Public Safety Town Hall meetings. Residents will hear from Mayor Tom McNamara, Chief of Police Carla Redd and Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention Jennifer Cacciapaglia. They will provide an overview of the City’s efforts to reduce violent crime across the community.
Beloit Sky Carp announce 2023 schedule
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after their 2022 season came to an end, the Beloit Sky Carp have announced their 2023 schedule. The Sky Carp’s last two regular season games against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were canceled due to inclement weather over the weekend. Beloit finished the season with a 62-67 overall record, placing third in the Midwest League West Division, and did not make the postseason.
Safety expert offers tips to avoid a home explosion
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local fire chief says home explosions are rare, though there are things you can do now to avoid a disaster later. Rockford Fire Division Chief Matthew Knott says home explosions from gas vary in how much destruction they cause. Some can be fatal while others can just damage part of the house. He says most of the issues they deal with in Rockford have to do with natural gas.
Three Rockford teens arrested in Freeport with reported stolen vehicle
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old face a slew of charges after being arrested Wednesday in Freeport. Freeport police just after 10 p.m. located a vehicle reported stolen out of Rockford in the area of W. Beach Street and N. Waddell Avenue in Freeport. The vehicle then...
Boylan blanks East, extends conference winning streak
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan boys soccer has now won 24 straight NIC-10 matches after defeating East 4-0 at Swanson Stadium. The Titans last lost a conference match on October 3, 2019 at Guilford. That match was 0-0 after regulation and overtime, before the Vikings won it in penalty kicks.
Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard Rock Casino bumps up its employees wages significantly for half of it’s U.S. workforce, including Rockford. Staff say this $3 raise on all future paychecks couldn’t come at a better time, as inflation surges and a fear of a recession lingers. “At the...
Major improvements to begin Tuesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s extremely difficult to find a single silver lining when it comes to our weather over the past two days. Sunday and Monday saw temperatures fail to reach any higher than the middle 60s, levels more typically witnessed in mid-October. The bigger story, undoubtedly, was the rain that had fallen. Officially, 5.35″ of rain fell in Rockford since Sunday, which is more than we’d typically see over a span of 50 days between September 1 and October 30!
Boylan stays unbeaten in NIC-10, Guilford picks up win in overtime
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Last year’s Boylan boys soccer team lost once. That was in the first game against Class 3A Huntley. The Titans then ripped off 27 straight in route to a Class 2A state title. The Titans are off to another impressive start this season. NIC-10 Scores.
