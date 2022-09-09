ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 60 staff members at Rock Valley College have already taken a safety course on what to do when an active shooter is on campus. Wednesday marked the fifth of nine sessions faculty and staff can sign up for this fall. Each course teaches participants how to respond to an active shooter situation using the ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ response: find a safe place to evacuate to, find somewhere to hide if there is no safe space and secure that area and fight the attacker if there is no other option.

