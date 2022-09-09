At Fast Company, we like to think of Most Innovative Companies as our Super Bowl. It’s the event we most look forward to every year—and it requires hard work and a bit of magic to make the Big Game. How does your company earn a spot in the premier showcase for the innovation economy? Here’s the latest advice we can offer on how to write a strong application for Most Innovative Companies, and get noticed and win fans among Fast Company editors and writers. As a reminder: The deadline for our Most Innovative Companies application is September 23.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO