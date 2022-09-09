ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

It’s Christmas For Retailers

As retailer after retailer posted their most recent earnings, and several facts told a story. Some retailers did not have enough inventory. Some retailers had too much inventory because they had ordered products customers didn’t want. Very few people outside these companies know whether these major problems can be fixed by the holiday season. For […]
BUSINESS
WWD

Holding the Reins on Retail Store Growth

As True Religion invests first in building its e-commerce business and secondly, the wholesale distribution, there’s still room in the budget for brick-and-mortar. “We are not going to roll out stores like we used to. It’s a different world today,” said Michael Buckley, True Religion’s chief executive officer, when asked about the future for the brand’s store fleet.
RETAIL
Axios

Starbucks embarks on global reinvention and expansion

Starbucks unveiled a new strategy today to reinvent itself inside and out, and to expand around the world. Why it matters: The coffee giant needs a bold overhaul to resolve growing tensions with some of its U.S. workers, adjust to new consumer preferences and behaviors, and rethink how it approaches its global markets.
BUSINESS
The Penny Hoarder

September Class Action Settlements Involve Facebook, Toyota and Google

There are many class action settlements with deadlines in September 2022. Through these settlements, you could recover payments in the hundreds or even thousands. The settlements resolve claims from data breaches, product side effects, privacy issues and more. If you’re eligible for any of the settlements below, be sure to file a claim before the settlement deadline.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Uber CEO says the company may actually benefit from rising inflation

The August inflation report isn't all bad for companies like Uber, which said its supply side may actually be benefiting from the inflationary environment. A key August inflation report sent stocks tumbling Tuesday after the consumer price index gained 0.1% for the month despite falling gas prices. But the report isn't all bad for companies like Uber, which said its supply side may actually be benefiting from the inflationary environment.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The most innovative marketing campaigns of 2022

A campaign that honors Black contributions to beauty culture and beauty brands while combating the industry’s history of erasure and appropriation. The Compassionate Pad: “You are Not Alone” Campaign. [All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]. This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022...
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

Why fast fashion is the next Big Tobacco

Gen Z is being faced with a new age paradox. They’ve built a reputation as the most eco-friendly generation, yet they buy cheap, disposable clothing more than any other consumer group. So why is Gen Z overlooking damning information about fashion’s biggest offenders, blowing past their sustainable intentions, and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

California says Amazon's dominance drives up online prices

The state of California has accused Amazon of violating competition law with practices that prevent sellers from offering lower prices elsewhere. The lawsuit from America's most populous state says the moves have hurt rivals and made online shopping more expensive for everyone. It marks the biggest legal threat Amazon has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

Amazon’s latest robotics, healthcare buys have the FTC asking more questions

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Amazon’s plans to acquire robot vacuum maker iRobot and the 1Life healthcare company behind One Medical, according to reports from Politico and The Wall Street Journal. Amazon announced a $3.9 billion deal to buy One Medical in July and said it would acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion just weeks later.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How to take the leap into entrepreneurship

As RECODE data reporter Rani Molla wrote recently: “The so-called Great Resignation is going strong, and it’s not just for working stiffs anymore. Increasingly, managers are also leaving their jobs for greener pastures.”. Perhaps those managers are not looking elsewhere for a paycheck, but deciding it’s now or...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

California sues Amazon alleging the retail giant inflated its prices by signing restrictive deals with merchants who sell items on its site

California sued Amazon on Wednesday alleging the company violated antitrust laws by threatening to penalize sellers if they offered goods for a lower price on a different platform. Amazon is accused of attempting to avoid competition with other e-commerce sites by requiring sellers to sign agreements to not sell their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fast Company

Most Innovative Companies 2023: Use these surprising tips to write a winning MIC application

At Fast Company, we like to think of Most Innovative Companies as our Super Bowl. It’s the event we most look forward to every year—and it requires hard work and a bit of magic to make the Big Game. How does your company earn a spot in the premier showcase for the innovation economy? Here’s the latest advice we can offer on how to write a strong application for Most Innovative Companies, and get noticed and win fans among Fast Company editors and writers. As a reminder: The deadline for our Most Innovative Companies application is September 23.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

What makes the post-pandemic playbook for field and event marketing?

So how do we do this again? Fist bump, elbow tap, or good old handshake?. The welcome return of meeting people IRL—sorry, in real life (digital habits die hard)—means it’s time to reboot in-person networking at conferences and revive field sales and marketing. Now it’s fair to say, as research from Deloitte explains, the B2B events calendar has yet to “bounce back to its prepandemic size.” Nearly three in four companies still plan to spend less this year on sending staff to conferences and events than in 2019. But what’s interesting is that they will make those dollars count.
