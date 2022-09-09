Read full article on original website
It’s Christmas For Retailers
As retailer after retailer posted their most recent earnings, and several facts told a story. Some retailers did not have enough inventory. Some retailers had too much inventory because they had ordered products customers didn’t want. Very few people outside these companies know whether these major problems can be fixed by the holiday season. For […]
Holding the Reins on Retail Store Growth
As True Religion invests first in building its e-commerce business and secondly, the wholesale distribution, there’s still room in the budget for brick-and-mortar. “We are not going to roll out stores like we used to. It’s a different world today,” said Michael Buckley, True Religion’s chief executive officer, when asked about the future for the brand’s store fleet.
Starbucks embarks on global reinvention and expansion
Starbucks unveiled a new strategy today to reinvent itself inside and out, and to expand around the world. Why it matters: The coffee giant needs a bold overhaul to resolve growing tensions with some of its U.S. workers, adjust to new consumer preferences and behaviors, and rethink how it approaches its global markets.
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
September Class Action Settlements Involve Facebook, Toyota and Google
There are many class action settlements with deadlines in September 2022. Through these settlements, you could recover payments in the hundreds or even thousands. The settlements resolve claims from data breaches, product side effects, privacy issues and more. If you’re eligible for any of the settlements below, be sure to file a claim before the settlement deadline.
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Target drops mandatory retirement age, allowing CEO Cornell to stay
Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years. Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span. "In discussions about the company's longer-term plans, it was important to us as a board to...
FOXBusiness
Amazon to close, scrap plans for dozens of warehouses amid slowing sales growth: report
Amazon is reportedly scrapping plans to build dozens of warehouse facilities across the United States amid slowed sales growth. The consulting firm MWPVL says that the online retail giant is either closing or abandoning plans to open 42 facilities across the country totaling almost 25 million square feet of usable space, Bloomberg reported.
Walmart-backed fintech to test banking services in coming weeks - sources
Sept 14 (Reuters) - One, a fintech company backed by Walmart Inc , will introduce checking accounts to thousands of Walmart employees and a small percentage of its online customers for beta testing in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the matter said.
CNBC
Uber CEO says the company may actually benefit from rising inflation
The August inflation report isn't all bad for companies like Uber, which said its supply side may actually be benefiting from the inflationary environment. A key August inflation report sent stocks tumbling Tuesday after the consumer price index gained 0.1% for the month despite falling gas prices. But the report isn't all bad for companies like Uber, which said its supply side may actually be benefiting from the inflationary environment.
Fast Company
The most innovative marketing campaigns of 2022
A campaign that honors Black contributions to beauty culture and beauty brands while combating the industry’s history of erasure and appropriation. The Compassionate Pad: “You are Not Alone” Campaign. [All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]. This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022...
Fast Company
Why fast fashion is the next Big Tobacco
Gen Z is being faced with a new age paradox. They’ve built a reputation as the most eco-friendly generation, yet they buy cheap, disposable clothing more than any other consumer group. So why is Gen Z overlooking damning information about fashion’s biggest offenders, blowing past their sustainable intentions, and...
BBC
California says Amazon's dominance drives up online prices
The state of California has accused Amazon of violating competition law with practices that prevent sellers from offering lower prices elsewhere. The lawsuit from America's most populous state says the moves have hurt rivals and made online shopping more expensive for everyone. It marks the biggest legal threat Amazon has...
The Verge
Amazon’s latest robotics, healthcare buys have the FTC asking more questions
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Amazon’s plans to acquire robot vacuum maker iRobot and the 1Life healthcare company behind One Medical, according to reports from Politico and The Wall Street Journal. Amazon announced a $3.9 billion deal to buy One Medical in July and said it would acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion just weeks later.
Fast Company
How to take the leap into entrepreneurship
As RECODE data reporter Rani Molla wrote recently: “The so-called Great Resignation is going strong, and it’s not just for working stiffs anymore. Increasingly, managers are also leaving their jobs for greener pastures.”. Perhaps those managers are not looking elsewhere for a paycheck, but deciding it’s now or...
California sues Amazon alleging the retail giant inflated its prices by signing restrictive deals with merchants who sell items on its site
California sued Amazon on Wednesday alleging the company violated antitrust laws by threatening to penalize sellers if they offered goods for a lower price on a different platform. Amazon is accused of attempting to avoid competition with other e-commerce sites by requiring sellers to sign agreements to not sell their...
Patagonia founder gives company away to environmental trusts
The founder of outdoor gear company Patagonia, Yvon Chouinard, long known for environmental activism, says the company is transferring all of its voting shares into a trust “dedicated to fighting […]
Fast Company
Most Innovative Companies 2023: Use these surprising tips to write a winning MIC application
At Fast Company, we like to think of Most Innovative Companies as our Super Bowl. It’s the event we most look forward to every year—and it requires hard work and a bit of magic to make the Big Game. How does your company earn a spot in the premier showcase for the innovation economy? Here’s the latest advice we can offer on how to write a strong application for Most Innovative Companies, and get noticed and win fans among Fast Company editors and writers. As a reminder: The deadline for our Most Innovative Companies application is September 23.
Fast Company
What makes the post-pandemic playbook for field and event marketing?
So how do we do this again? Fist bump, elbow tap, or good old handshake?. The welcome return of meeting people IRL—sorry, in real life (digital habits die hard)—means it’s time to reboot in-person networking at conferences and revive field sales and marketing. Now it’s fair to say, as research from Deloitte explains, the B2B events calendar has yet to “bounce back to its prepandemic size.” Nearly three in four companies still plan to spend less this year on sending staff to conferences and events than in 2019. But what’s interesting is that they will make those dollars count.
