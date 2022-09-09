ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Observations: Miller, defense dominant in win

By Josh Reed
 6 days ago

The Bills season got off to a great start on Thursday with a 31-10 win over the Rams. Prior to the game, Los Angeles raised their championship banner but there’s where their celebration would end. Here are my 4 Observations:

  1. A refreshing Miller. The Bills pass rush got stale at times during last season so they added some firepower up front in the offseason. Von Miller was the big signing and in a game that featured stars on both sidelines, he shined the brightest. Miller’s Bills’ debut couldn’t have gone much better. He sacked Matthew Stafford twice and had a tackle for loss. This was Von’s 27th game in which he recorded multiple sacks. For the first time in a long time the Bills have a pass rusher that other teams have to game plan for. As a team, the Bills had 7 sacks and were in Stafford’s face the entire game.
  1. The creature. Following the game, Miller was asked about Josh Allen and called him a “creature”. Allen had four touchdowns (3 pass/1 rush), 297 yards passing, 56 yards rushing, and another highlight reel stiff arm. The Bills QB started the game with 10 straight completions and was precise the entire game. Allen set a Bills single-game record with an 83.9 completion percentage. Allen and the offense looked very smooth under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey against one of the best defenses in 2021.
  1. Diggs vs Ramsey. Two superstars, one clear winner. Bills WR Stefon Diggs and Rams CB Jalen Ramsey were matched up several times throughout the game and Diggs dominated. According to PFF, Ramsey was targeted seven times in the game and allowed six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Diggs beat Ramsey deep for a 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away and after the play, Diggs let him know about it. Stefon finished the game with 8 receptions for 122 yards.
  1. CB/RB rotation. Rookie Christian Benford started the game at cornerback on the opposite side of Dane Jackson. 1st round draft pick, Kaiir Elam replaced Benford on the 3rd series of the game and the two rotated every 2 series. The two rookies were fine in their debuts but it really helps when the defensive line is able to get that kind of pressure on the quarterback. At running back, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss split playing time. Singletary was much more effective in the run game averaging six yards per carry on eight attempts. Moss only averaged two yards on six carries. Moss was more involved in the pass game with six receptions. Singletary had 2 catches.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more of his work here.

