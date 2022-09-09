Biden administration's dealings with social media draw accusations of censorship

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'
Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn
Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox News
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
Ex-FBI Official Says Government 'Screwed Up' By Not Searching Mar-A-Lago Sooner
"It was too darn slow," former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi said.
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
RELATED PEOPLE
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Dr Oz insists he was joking when he complained Biden has made 'crudite' expensive and blames campaign 'exhaustion' on using fake grocery store name 'Wegners' when questioned if he's out of touch for 'everyday, hardworking' Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Republican Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz insisted he was joking when he said his wife sent him shopping for 'crudite,' in a video that has since gone viral that was supposed to be an attack on President Joe Biden over high food prices. Oz was interviewed by Newsmax's Shaun...
Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back
A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
Widow of officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 says White House didn’t give new line-of-duty law ‘the attention it deserves’
The widow of a police officer who died by suicide in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot said this week that the White House should have done more to draw public attention to a newly signed law that for the first time recognizes suicide as a line-of-duty death. Erin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
How Much Social Security Do President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Receive?
Of the 66 million Americans who receive a Social Security check every month, according to the Social Security Administration, one couple claiming benefits may come as a surprise: President Joe Biden...
'I certainly don't need lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border': Karine Jean-Pierre slaps down Ted Cruz's request for her to visit Texas and see migrants crossing into the U.S. on foot
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a clap ready Tuesday after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz invited her to visit the southern border after her comment last week that migrants weren't 'walking' into the country. Jean-Pierre, a former national spokeswoman for MoveOn, said she had already been to the border...
Trump Voter Jon Voight Says Mar-a-Lago Raid Is Start of 'Third World War'
"May God watch over all and make this land great again," the actor said in a video after condemning the FBI's search of Trump's residence this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump treated my family like disposable pawns and tore us apart, says daughter of convicted Jan. 6 rioter
Guy Reffitt was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in the Capitol riot. His daughter told Insider that "it would only be just for former President Trump to be convicted." She said the "modern American family is becoming more fragile as the political climate rises." For Peyton...
Rachel Maddow Explains What Trump And His Attorneys Are Really Trying To Pull
A judge is expected to rule on the request later this week.
Comments / 2