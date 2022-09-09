San Diego voters will put two new members on the five-person San Diego Unified Board of Education in November. Click here to read about the candidates in the race. Godwin Higa’s outreach strategy for the primary election for the sub-district B seat on the San Diego Unified School District board – which represents the north east portion of the district – didn’t rely on mailers or consultants, but rather on some big signs. For two months, Higa stood on the side of busy streets in the district’s bounds clad in his blue Godwin4kids.com polo shirt and matching hat with a couple of signs emblazoned with “Godwin Higa For School Board” waving to commuters.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO