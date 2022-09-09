Read full article on original website
That $100k to Mayoral Campaign from Chosen Sports Arena Developer Was News When He Gave It
City Attorney Accuses Council President of Trying to Silence Her as Council Approves Settlement with Accused Broker
City Attorney Mara Elliott obliquely accused Council President Sean Elo-Rivera of sexism Monday after he criticized her for announcing a proposed settlement she had reached before informing the City Council. The Council approved the settlement anyway, ending the city’s lawsuit against a broker who bought 40,000 shares in the corporate...
Native Students In Valley Center Demand Action on Long-Standing Disparities
On a day meant to raise awareness to unsolved cases of missing and murdered Native American people, a group of Native students at Valley Center Middle School were met with ethnic slurs and harassment, underscoring what parents say are longstanding issues with discrimination, disparity and a lack of culutral competency at schools in the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District.
Politics Report: Anatomy of a Nightmare Donation
This week, a $100,000 donation developer Brad Termini and his wife gave to a committee supporting Mayor Todd Gloria’s campaign when he first ran for mayor in 2020 became news for the second time. La Prensa reported the donation as part of a critical piece on Gloria’s support for...
A Drought Conversation with California’s Natural Resources Secretary
Days before the federal government shied-away from telling Western states how to curtail consumption of the drought-stressed Colorado River, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan to speed-up projects that would help California use less of it. To be clear: California hasn’t yet taken any big cuts from its Colorado River...
The Candidates for San Diego Unified’s Sub-District B Board Agree on Quite a Lot
In 2020, San Diego voters approved Measure C, which changed board elections from city-wide races to ones in which the residents of each sub-district elected board members. The change was seen as a way to level the playing field and give candidates with less resources a chance to be more competitive. November’s election will be the first to use those new rules. Voters will put two new members on the five-person San Diego Unified Board of Education.
Shana Hazan Isn’t Leaving School Board Race to Chance
San Diego voters will put two new members on the five-person San Diego Unified Board of Education in November. Click here to read about the candidates in the race. Shana Hazan, who’s running for the District B seat on the San Diego Unified school board, comes across as an ideal candidate. Her crisp talking points are delivered with polish.
School Board Candidate Is a Longshot But Already Came a Long Way
San Diego voters will put two new members on the five-person San Diego Unified Board of Education in November. Click here to read about the candidates in the race. Godwin Higa’s outreach strategy for the primary election for the sub-district B seat on the San Diego Unified School District board – which represents the north east portion of the district – didn’t rely on mailers or consultants, but rather on some big signs. For two months, Higa stood on the side of busy streets in the district’s bounds clad in his blue Godwin4kids.com polo shirt and matching hat with a couple of signs emblazoned with “Godwin Higa For School Board” waving to commuters.
How to Close San Diego’s Affordability Gap
Brigette Browning is Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, representing 200,000 working families. Carol Kim is Business Manager of the San Diego Building & Construction Trades Council, representing over 30,000 skilled tradespeople. Earlier this year, San Diego passed San Francisco as the least affordable metro...
Morning Report: New Memorial Campus Draws Families Back, Slowly
As part of our “Whatever Happened To…” series, Jakob McWhinney wrote about Memorial Prep, a middle school in Logan Heights that long struggled with enrollment. In the 2014-2015 school year, Memorial Prep, long plagued by low performance and a bad reputation, had the distinction of being the school most avoided by parents and students in all of San Diego Unified School District. At the time, more than 80 percent of the middle-school aged children who lived in Memorial Prep’s service area went to other schools.
City Setting the Stage to Make Old Central Library a Homeless Shelter
The city is quietly preparing to turn part of the long-vacant old Central Library into a homeless shelter. For nine years, the former downtown library has sat empty. For much of that time, advocates have questioned whether the building often surrounded by homeless camps could become a shelter. The city...
Memorial Prep’s Trouble with Student Enrollment
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. Read more stories in our series here. The high school portion of the Logan Memorial Educational Campus, built in Logan Heights at...
Escondido’s Shelter for Homeless Families
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. Read more stories in our series here. The county’s recent annual homeless census revealed that the number of families experiencing homelessness in...
Oceanside Employee Alleging Treasurer Lost Millions in City Funds Was Previously Convicted of Burglary Using City’s Credit Card
The employee tasked with managing Oceanside’s $500 million investment portfolio was previously convicted of felony burglary for stealing the city’s credit card and thousands of dollars from Home Depot as part of a gift card scam as a teen, public records reveal. Voice of San Diego discovered Oceanside...
Appraisal Concerns Linger Over Hotel Purchased Under Alleged Conflict of Interest
This post originally appeared in the Aug. 20 Politics Report. The weekly politics round up by our editors is available to Voice of San Diego members only. Become a member here. The San Diego Housing Commission recommended Friday that the City Council approve a proposed settlement with Jim Neil, the...
Becca Williams Seeks to Bring a Lone Conservative Voice to SDUSD’s District C Board Seat
“It’s the year of the outsider, and I’m the ultimate outsider,” Becca Williams, who’s running to represent District C on the San Diego Unified School Board, said in a recent interview with KUSI. She is indeed an outsider. Williams is a mother of two who moved...
Cody Petterson’s Quixotic Crusade For Change Animates His Run For SDUSD’s District C Board Seat
On Earth Day in 2019, a Facebook post made by Cody Petterson, who is running to represent District C on the San Diego Unified School Board, went viral. In it, he detailed his attempt – and failure – to single-handedly replant a forest of conifers the 2002 Pines Fire had destroyed on a 300-acre patch of land he owns near Julian. It ended up garnering tens of thousands of reactions and shares and led to a BBC article about his “one-man crusade” and the dramatic effect climate change has had.
What’s Next for the Old Logan Heights Library?
The city is fixing up a dilapidated old library building in Logan Heights with the help of state funds, but it’s still unclear how the building will be used when that’s done. The old library is not historic, but it is an integral part of the community. Ask...
US and Mexico Sign Promises to Curb Cross-Border Sewage Spills
The U.S. and Mexico agreed Thursday on how to spend $470 million in hopes of stopping Tijuana sewage from spilling into San Diego and closing beaches. With the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement in 2020, Congress designated $300 million for border projects like those needed in the Tijuana River watershed. Though that money could be spent on both sides of the border, it became clear over time the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency would spend it in San Diego.
Building a 21st Century Neighborhood in the Midway District
As the city moves forward in making their selection on a development team for the Sports Arena site in the Midway District, in addition to assuring that there is a commitment to substantial affordable housing to meet the California Housing and Community Development Surplus Lands Act, let’s not forget that this 48.5-acre site will become a new San Diego neighborhood. There is no doubt that housing is paramount to this redevelopment project but attention to design, sustainability, nexus to the bay and adjacent communities, equitability and infrastructure, including the finance tools to pay for them, must be a part of the review process.
