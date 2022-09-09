ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Left Out of a Royal Family Tradition at the Queen's Funeral

While the rest of the men in the royal family will proudly wear their military uniforms to Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral and vigil on September 19, Prince Harry will not be allowed to do the same, despite his status as a war veteran with active service experience in Afghanistan and a decade spent in the British army. Royal expert Omid Scobie reported earlier today that “only working members of Royal Family will wear military uniform” to events honoring the Queen this coming week, a distinction that counts out both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry. However, Scobie has further learned that Andrew will...
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Mariah Carey Concedes The Inevitable: Meghan Markle Has 'Diva Moments' As Drama With Royals Hits All-Time High

Mariah Carey didn't hold back, calling out Meghan Markle for being a "diva" on the heels of the Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview that, as Radar exclusively reported, left Prince Harry's family in "emergency meetings" to figure out how to clean up the latest mess she created. Mariah spewed the d-word as a guest on Meghan's second episode of her new podcast, Archetypes, and Harry's wife didn't take it well.The awkward episode called The Duality Of Diva With Mariah Carey was released on Tuesday with the dig leaving Meghan sitting in "quiet revolt."It all started when Meghan said the diva...
The List

Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship

Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
