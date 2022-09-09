Read full article on original website
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims
No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
Meghan Markle Just Received The Most Devastating News About Her Legal Battle With Her Sister—She Must Be Freaking Out
This article was originally posted on 03/07/22 Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Grant (although she has primarily gone by Samantha Markle since Prince Harry and Meghan started publicly dating) is reportedly suing her for defamatio...
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Left Out of a Royal Family Tradition at the Queen's Funeral
While the rest of the men in the royal family will proudly wear their military uniforms to Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral and vigil on September 19, Prince Harry will not be allowed to do the same, despite his status as a war veteran with active service experience in Afghanistan and a decade spent in the British army. Royal expert Omid Scobie reported earlier today that “only working members of Royal Family will wear military uniform” to events honoring the Queen this coming week, a distinction that counts out both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry. However, Scobie has further learned that Andrew will...
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted
Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals
Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
Prince Harry’s Children Archie and Lilibet, and Prince William, Receive New Royal Titles
Members of the royal family will have new titles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the ascension of King Charles III. The Guardian reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie, 3, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, will now be allowed to use “prince” and “princess.”
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Doesn’t Look ‘Confident’ While Walking With Kate and William
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the U.K. to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Here's what one expert said about Meghan and how she doesn't look confident.
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
Woman Gives Brutally Honest Response To Reporter Before Queen Elizabeth's Death
CNN correspondent Scott McLean got a frank, if unexpected, response from a pedestrian when he asked for her thoughts on Queen Elizabeth II, just moments before it was announced that the British monarch had died at the age of 96. McLean was reporting from Windsor Castle on Thursday when he...
Meghan Markle Has An Issue If Archie Will Go To U.K. School: Here's Why
Meghan Markle admitted she had an issue if Archie would be schooling in the U.K. due to the number of paparazzi hounding them. Prince Harry's wife revealed she would "never" be able to pick her son if his school was in Britain.
Mariah Carey Concedes The Inevitable: Meghan Markle Has 'Diva Moments' As Drama With Royals Hits All-Time High
Mariah Carey didn't hold back, calling out Meghan Markle for being a "diva" on the heels of the Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview that, as Radar exclusively reported, left Prince Harry's family in "emergency meetings" to figure out how to clean up the latest mess she created. Mariah spewed the d-word as a guest on Meghan's second episode of her new podcast, Archetypes, and Harry's wife didn't take it well.The awkward episode called The Duality Of Diva With Mariah Carey was released on Tuesday with the dig leaving Meghan sitting in "quiet revolt."It all started when Meghan said the diva...
Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship
Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
Prince William Had a ‘Frank Discussion’ With the Queen About His Future With Kate Middleton Before Their 2007 Breakup
Prince William reportedly had a "frank discussion" with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, before briefly breaking up with Kate Middleton in 2007.
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
