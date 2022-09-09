Cromwell/Portland isn’t hiding the fact that it won the CIAC Class S football championship last season and now wants a Class SS title to go with it. The Panthers looked comfortable and confident in the role of a defending state champ when they opened their season last Thursday with a 41-0 Pequot-Sassacus Division victory over visiting Morgan. Senior Cole Brisson passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers built a 35-point lead by halftime.

CROMWELL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO