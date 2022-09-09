Read full article on original website
Move Already! Message To Those Turning Left By Aldi’s In New Hartford
If you don't know who we're talking about, this letter's for you. There are not many things in this world that will cause me road rage. I consider myself to be a relatively calm guy when I'm behind the wheel. But this is one thing that REALLY grinds my gears.
55% of Mohawk Valley Vape Shops Failed Compliance Check; NYSP
Numerous complaints from parents and school officials have prompted local law enforcement to crack down on stores selling vape products to minors. Similar to alcohol compliance checks - which focus on stores checking ID's for alcohol sales - New York State Police launched 'Operation Vaporizer', targeting the sale of flavored vaporizers to minors, police officials said.
New Downtown Utica Hospital Briefly Evacuated for Small Fire
A brief interruption to construction at the MVHS Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica this morning as workers were evacuated for a short time. Utica fire officials responded to the new hospital at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX 950 the small fire was attributed to...
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Questions for Those Pictured: Do You Recognize Any of Them [PHOTOS]
Police are trying to identify several individuals wanted for questioning in an alleged road rage incident in August that sent a man to the hospital. None of those pictured has been implicated in, of suspected of committing, any crime. The original incident took place during the afternoon on Saturday, August...
Great Northern Mall update: Developer in talks with 2 big tenants
Clay, N.Y. – Central New York Developer Guy Hart Jr. has big plans for transforming the Great Northern Mall property, and he’s starting by negotiating with two large tenants. One is a large big-box retailer not currently in Clay, and the other is what he calls would be...
New, Fresh, Modern Rest Areas Opening on NYS Thruway
The latest in a series of all 27 worn New York State Thruway rest areas opened on Monday along the west-bound lane in Chittenango. The new sleek smaller version of the new rest stops includes Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Applegreen (a grab and go convenience section) and Ny Food and Drinks. The...
Help Find Heartless Jerk Who Abandoned Dog on Side of CNY Road
Who can be this low? Some heartless jerk abandoned a defenseless dog, leaving it for dead on the side of the road, and from the looks of it, the poor pooch has already suffered enough. Thankfully, a good Samaritan noticed the malnourished dog in the weeds on Bleeker Street, near...
Armory Square business had bricks thrown into windows twice in three days
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside of Flynnstoned Cannabis Company, a dispensary that will open as soon as New York State allows it, it’s a business unlike anywhere else in Armory Square. Outside, the owner is dealing with the same problem as everyone else. Twice in the last three days, someone tried to smash the business’ […]
localsyr.com
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
New Store To Make You Beautiful Opens at Sangertown Square Mall
A new store making you beautiful has opened in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Stella Salon is locally owned and operated by Joanne Foley. The full-service hair salon just opened in the Target Wing next to DSW. It replaces the old Master Cuts. Latest Hair Trends. Stella specializes in...
Postal worker from Syracuse area sentenced for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Syracuse, N.Y. — A U.S. Postal Service worker who lived in the Syracuse area was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 with rioters attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Security footage showed Frank Bratjan Jr. breaching the Capitol building through...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 234 Hunt Ave. & 1703 Midland Ave.
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival
Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans. Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
Ex-CEO of Facebook imitator from Central NY headed to prison, must pay $3 million
Syracuse N.Y. — The former CEO of a Facebook-like company in Syracuse was sentenced Monday to more than four years in federal prison, federal prosecutors said. Glen Zinszer, 52, of Liverpool, also was ordered to pay more than $3 million to his victims and the government who he defrauded, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
Syracuse hospital expands free prescription drug program to uninsured in 19 counties
Syracuse, N.Y. — Upstate University Hospital is expanding a free prescription drug program to uninsured people who live in 19 counties. The program was initially limited to residents of Onondaga County when Upstate launched it in July. It’s now available to qualified individuals throughout the region served by Upstate, which stretches from Binghamton to the Canadian border.
WKTV
Former Utica tax preparer facing federal tax fraud charges
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A tax preparer formerly from Utica has been charged with tax fraud after allegedly filing false income tax returns for herself and others. Dianna Nolan, 46, has been indicted on two counts of filing a false income tax return and 15 counts of aiding and assisting the filing of false income tax returns.
WKTV
Utica woman charged with DWI had BAC 3 times legal limit, police say
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing a DWI charge after New York State Police say she was driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Brenda Evans, 56, of Utica, was stopped at the Thruway toll entrance in Utica around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night
UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
61-year-old man shot by Utica police dies at hospital; police release man’s name
Utica, N.Y. — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police Monday night in Utica, police said. Officers responded to a home at 1601 Neilson Street at 7:50 p.m., said Sgt. Michael Curley, a spokesperson for Utica police. Officers encountered David Litts, 61, who was...
