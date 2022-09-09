ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

2 People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Grattan Township (Kent County, MI)

 6 days ago

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash that injured two people. The crash happened near Lincoln Avenue and 5 Mile road in Grattan Township on Thursday.

According to the police, a 62-year-old Cannon [..]

