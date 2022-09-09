Atlanta’s oldest charter school receives STEAM certification

Atlanta’s first charter school is also the first in the state to earn a special designation from the Georgia Department of Education.

Drew Charter School announced this week that its senior academy earned STEAM certification from the state agency.

The certification recognizes the school’s offerings in science, technology, engineering arts and math. To receive the distinction, officials interview students and parents about the school, visit classes and review information about the educational offerings from school leaders.

Drew officials said its high school is the state’s first to receive the recognition from the state.

The charter school, which opened in 2000 in the East Lake neighborhood , is authorized by Atlanta Public Schools. It enrolls about 1,800 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.

