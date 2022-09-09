ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

War on terror moved my family to a Muslim country. It was an adventure of a lifetime.

By Thuan Le Elston, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdgEn_0hoRBqsy00

On Sept. 11, 2001 , my husband was working at the U.S. Treasury Department when he noticed people running out of the White House next door. He called home to tell me to turn the TV on – just in time to see the second World Trade Center tower crumble .

With thousands of other stunned workers, Bob fled Washington, D.C., on foot. He updated me along the way by cellphone, which not everybody had yet and the only reason we rented one then was because our third child was due soon.

At the time, my USA TODAY high-rise office was just a couple of miles down the street from the Pentagon , into which bombers crashed a jet at about 9:30 a.m. But that evening, after hearing from my boss that it was all clear, I drove in to work on the copy desk.

It wouldn't be the only time I headed toward a perceived dangerous place after that fateful day.

Suicide bombers attack most populous Muslim country

On Oct. 12, 2002, suicide bombers from an al-Qaida-linked group hit two beach nightclubs on Indonesia's island of Bali. The attack was Asia's deadliest terror strike then, killing 202 people – including 88 Australians and seven Americans – and injuring more than 240. It was the first of a wave of violence that would hit the most populous Muslim-majority nation .

On Aug. 5, 2003, another suicide bomber killed a dozen people at a Marriott hotel in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.

By then, Bob was working as a counterterrorism analyst and our family was preparing to move to Jakarta, not only with our three young kids but also my mom and Bob's parents. The Marriott bombing didn't change our minds.

Opinions in your inbox: Get exclusive access to our columnists and the best of our columns every day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PlDCc_0hoRBqsy00
Just before moving from Northern Virginia to Indonesia in 2003: Thuan Le Elston, back left, husband Bob, mom Duc Le, parents-in-law Bob and Carol Anne Elston, daughter Thai-Binh and sons Hanh-Thien and Kien-Tam. Provided/Elston family

The grandparents weren't even on our travel orders from the State Department. But Bob's parents didn't want to be separated from their first grandkids, and my mom jumped at the chance to live in Asia again, close to our native Vietnam. They traveled on civilian passports while the rest of us were issued diplomatic passports, even the toddler born weeks after 9/11.

He celebrated his second birthday that September in Jakarta, where the U.S. Embassy assigned us a two-story, marble-floor house. We'd live there for two years.

While Bob settled into his new job at the embassy, our parents and I settled the family into this foreign city: unpacking, registering the kids into international schools, hiring a housekeeper and a driver, and taking Indonesian classes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjYnz_0hoRBqsy00
Carol Anne and Bob Elston with Indonesian friends in 2003 in Jakarta. Provided/Elston family

Because of the recent terrorist attacks, the entrance to many places – government buildings, foreign embassies, international schools, our grocery store, big hotels – had security officers screening the undersides of cars for bombs. Even at our gated residential compound, home to 10 mostly Indonesian families, uniformed guards manned the entrance. Inside our house, every bedroom had a red button that when pressed would alert the Marines at the U.S. Embassy.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

Back home, family and friends couldn't fathom why we weren't scared to live there. Wasn't Bob's job dangerous? Wouldn't there be another terrorist attack any day now?

Living in fear, then and now

Remembering this, after more than two years of living with COVID-19, it reminds me of how scared our family with three vulnerable grandparents was at the beginning of the pandemic lockdowns. Masks, gloves, virtual classes, working from home, grocery deliveries, social distancing from loved ones – all were weapons we used to fight disease and death while praying for vaccines.

And now, keeping up with vaccine boosters and still not free of masks, we know the best we can do is take precautions. But you have to live your life.

WHO director-general: Pandemic won't end until rich countries stop hoarding vaccines

In Indonesia two decades ago, security steps were intimidating at first, but after a week everything felt routine. We realized that you can't live in fear. With precautions everywhere against possible attacks anywhere, we just focused on enjoying all our host country had to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QoO8d_0hoRBqsy00
Thuan Le Elston's children on a family vacation in Indonesia in 2003. Provided/Elston family

Indonesia is an archipelago of thousands of islands with gorgeous beaches and mountains. Our family didn't just explore the land, we also made a lot of friends and learned from Indonesian culture and the religion of Islam:

►At the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset, we hosted a breaking-fast dinner for our house staff and their families and were invited to celebrate with our neighbors.

►We – including Bob's parents – became groupies of the rocking Fun Fair band, which covered English-language songs from Guns N' Roses to Shakira.

►In 2004, for the national election, Bob and I took a road trip to central Java to monitor a voting site, witnessing how Indonesians celebrated this national holiday to cast their ballots.

►We took our kids to nearby Vietnam for the first time – Hanoi, my mom's birthplace, and Saigon, where I was born and where my family had fled at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

Yes, another terrorist attack hit before our Indonesia tour was over in 2005.

On Sept. 9, 2004, we were hosting a lunch for my mom's birthday when a car bomb outside the Australian Embassy killed nine people and wounded 150. Our house became a haven for our guests and all their spouses and children evacuated from offices and schools.

Yes, we were all terrified. And we all knew either people who worked at the Australian Embassy or Australians living in Indonesia. Though in mourning, we had each other, and we knew life would go on. Indonesia would go on.

The United States would go on.

Even now. As the war on terror and my third child turn 21, as we enter another anxious COVID fall and winter, as America faces another terrifying election season – my family goes on. We're cautious, but making friends and memories is timeless, and priceless.

More from Thuan Le Elston:

My 9/11 baby begins COVID-19 university. What will his generation show us?

Where I was when a white gunman killed Black Americans in Buffalo

This July 4, I pledge allegiance. It took two wars to make me an American.

Thuan Le Elston, a member of USA TODAY's Editorial Board , is the author of " Rendezvous at the Altar: From Vietnam to Virginia ." Follow her on Twitter: @thuanelston

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: War on terror moved my family to a Muslim country. It was an adventure of a lifetime.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Triple talaq: India Muslim women in limbo after instant divorce ruling

In 2017, India's Supreme Court outlawed the Islamic practice of "triple talaq" which allowed a Muslim man to divorce his wife in minutes just by saying "talaq" (divorce) three times. While the court's decision was celebrated by women's rights activists at the time, five years on, many Muslim women say that the ruling has left them in a limbo.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador

Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
The Guardian

India is quietly laying claim to economic superpower status

The rise of China has been the biggest story in the global economy in recent decades. But amid concern about its stumbling property market and global fears about inflation, the emergence of its neighbour, India, as a potential new economic superpower may be going under the radar. You won’t find...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi set to miss Queen’s funeral as president Droupadi Murmu attends

India’s president Droupadi Murmu will travel to London this weekend to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the government in Delhi has confirmed.The Independent understands that prime minister Narendra Modi will therefore not attend the state funeral on Monday 19 September, as the two leaders do not typically leave the country on foreign visits at the same time. The president will instead offer condolences at the funeral on behalf of the government of India, a statement from the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.“In the 70 years of reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved,...
INDIA
The Independent

Indian court to hear plea by Hindu women asking to be allowed to pray at mosque

An Indian court has allowed a civil suit to proceed that challenges the title of a centuries-old mosque in Uttar Pradesh, Gyanvapi mosque, and the land surrounding it. Earlier this year, a survey team had claimed that it found relics of the Hindu god Shiva and other religious symbols inside the mosque’s premises.On Monday, the Varanasi district and sessions court dismissed the challenge by the mosque’s management after five Hindu women filed petitions last year seeking the right to worship on the outer wall of the mosque complex.The women claimed in their petitions that the mosque premises was once...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Nightclub#Islam#World Trade Center#Muslim#The White House#Pentagon#Al Qaida Linked#Australians#Americans
USA TODAY

Russian forces forced to retreat

Ukraine's counteroffensive gained momentum, as Russia was forced to withdraw troops. Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrived at St. Giles' Cathedral. And this past year in television will be celebrated at the Primetime Emmys tonight. 👋 Hey! Julius Lasin and Laura Davis here. We're tag-teaming the news today! Let's get to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

‘Divorce party’ cancelled in Indian city following protests

A divorce party has been cancelled in Bhopal, India, following protests by local Hindu organisations.In the past week, an invitation card containing details of the event went viral on social media. Apparently, a group of 18 men from an NGO named Bhai Welfare Society (brothers’ welfare society) were planning a party to celebrate their respective divorces in the central Indian city of Bhopal. The initiative was reportedly organised to “motivate” men that life doesn’t end after a divorce.The functions listed in the card celebrating the marriage dissolution ceremonies included rituals like the immersion of the jaymala (wedding garland), gents...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Associated Press

Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, the White House announced Friday. “He wanted to let them know that they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day on making sure that Brittney and Paul return home safely,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Thursday’s press briefing at the White House. The separate meetings are to be the first in-person encounter...
POTUS
Daily Mail

William and Kate could be set to tour Australia next year amid plans for royals to travel to as many realms as possible

The new Prince and Princess of Wales could tour Australia early next year – and may even take their children. It is understood the Palace is looking at plans for Royal Family members to travel to as many realms – countries where King Charles III is also head of state – and leading Commonwealth nations as possible next year. They would formally accept condolences on the death of the Queen.
TRAVEL
The Independent

New Jersey church cancels event with ‘divisive’ Hindu supremacist after backlash

A church in New Jersey has cancelled a fundraising event featuring Hindu supremacist Sadhvi Rithambara following protests over her anti-minority stance in India.The firebrand Hindu supremacist, who has been accused of repeated incidents of hate speech, was scheduled to speak on Saturday at the Old Paramus Reformed church in an event hosted by Param Shakti Peeth of America – an organisation associated with the far-right religious leader.The event at the church building was cancelled by Reverend Robert Miller on Friday night after hearing from both critics and organisers, who described the event to be a "spiritual gathering".Advocacy groups, the...
RELIGION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

598K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy