From the archives | Jeter takes step toward goal

This story originally published on June 25, 1992. It is being republished as part of the commemoration of USA TODAY's 40th anniversary on Sept. 15, 2022.

DATEBefore becoming a shortstop for the Yankees and a Baseball Hall of Famer, Derek Jeter was a superstar at Kalamazoo Central. George Gryzonia, Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK

Derek Jeter, USA TODAY's high school baseball player of the year, is well on his way to achieving many of his lifetime goals.

The recent Kalamazoo (Mich.) Central High graduate was the first high school player taken in the major league baseball draft.

"I was hoping to be picked high,'' said Jeter, who was the No. 6 pick by the New York Yankees. "It was an honor to be picked high and to be picked by New York. I was born in New Jersey and have been to a lot of Yankee games.

"Playing in the pros always has been my dream.''

The 6-3, 175-pounder was destined to be a shortstop. His father, Charles, played that position at Fisk University. However, he did start out as a second and third baseman under his father's coaching in Little League.

"As far back as I can remember I always was in baseball,'' said the younger Jeter.

"I would go out and dad would hit me a lot of grounders,'' he said. "My mom and sister would be in the outfield and would flag down all the balls I would hit.''

Jeter had a 3.82 grade-point average and was 21st in a class of 265. He also was offered a scholarship to Michigan.

As a sophomore, he started for the Connie Mack Kalamazoo Maroons, who play 65 games in a summer season.

"I was the youngest kid on the team and my father had told me not to be disappointed if I didn't start,'' Jeter said. "He said I could learn from the one I played behind. We played every day except for travel. I think that was the biggest factor (in being seen by scouts).''

His said he "hit about .340 in his first year. Last summer, I hit about .490 or .500 with 10 or 12 home runs and did pretty well on defense.''

This spring Jeter hit three home runs in his first seven at-bats for his high school team. However, he suffered a bad ankle sprain running to first base on a snowy afternoon and hit just one more homer.

Kalamazoo Central star Derek Jeter, then considered the best high school baseball player in the country on May 27, 1992. Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK

He still played in 23 of Central's 26 games, but by his own admission ``was only about 80 percent healed.''

He hit .508 (30-for-59), striking out just once and had five doubles, one triple, 28 runs, 21 walks, 23 RBI and was 12-for-12 in stolen bases. He had a slugging percentage of .831 and an on-base percentage of .637.

"He was the last one off the field every night,'' coach Don Zomer said. "He loves the game of baseball.''

FIRST TEAM SS DEREK JETER Kalamazoo (Mich.) Central Ht: 6-3 Wt: 175 Class: Senior Bats: R Throws: R BA: .508 Runs: 28 HR: 4 RBI: 23

P JAMES PITTSLEY DuBois (Pa.) Ht: 6-7 Wt: 225 Class: Senior ERA: 0.99 Strikeouts: 166 Bats: R Throws: R W-L: 10-3 Innings: 85 1/3 Walks: 48

Throws 88 mph consistently, had four shutouts and one no-hitter. Had high strikeout game of 17, 15 three times and 14 once. Two losses were by one run - one on a suicide squeeze and the other on a steal of home. Threw three career no-hitters, one a perfect game. Drafted No. 17 in the first round by Kansas City.

P JAMIE ARNOLD Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola Ht:6-2 Wt: 185 Class: Senior ERA: 1.21 Strikeouts: 166 Bats: R Throws: R W-L: 11-5 Innings: 110 Walks: 58

Led state with school-record 166 strikeouts and set state record with 72 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. Had 13 complete games in 14 starts. Allowed 58 hits as opponents compiled .156 batting average. Allowed 11 extra-base hits. Led Osceola County with .465 batting average. Fastball clocked from 88-92 mph and has four other effective pitches. No. 21 draft selection by Atlanta. SS PRESTON WILSON Bamberg (S.C.) Bamberg-Ehrhardt Ht: 6-3 Wt: 190 Class: Senior Bats: R Throws: R BA: .530 Runs: 71 HR: 22 RBI: 86

Set state record with 22 home runs, seven grand slams, 86 RBI and 71 runs and set national record with eight career grand-slams. Stepson of former New York Mets player Mookie Wilson. Drafted No. 9 by Mets. Had 13 doubles, 24 walks and was 18-for-18 in stolen bases. Struck out 11 times. Was 13-0 as pitcher with 1.98 ERA.

C A.J. HINCH Midwest City (Okla.) Ht: 6-1 Wt: 180 Class: Senior Bats: R Throws: R BA: .476 Runs: 51 HR: 3 RBI: 43

Named Gatorade Circle of Champions National Player of Year. No. 62 draft selection by Chicago White Sox. Had .767 slugging percentage and made just four errors. Stole 39 bases in 43 attempts. Was hit by pitches 10 times, walked 39 times and struck out eight times. Had 11 doubles and five triples. Class valedictorian with 4.0 average.

OF TODD HELTON Knoxville (Tenn.) Central Ht: 6-2 Wt: 185 Class: Senior Bats: L Throws: L BA: .656 Runs: 55 HR: 10 RBI: 36

Drafted No. 55 by San Diego even though he had signed with University of Tennessee for football (quarterback) and baseball. Hit 19 doubles and five triples. Walked 28 times and had .774 on-base percentage. Set school records with .656 batting average and 33 career homers. Had 11-0 pitching record with 0.32 ERA. Walked 14 and struck out 100 in 65 2/3 innings.

OF CHAD ALEXANDER Lufkin (Texas) Ht: 5-11 Wt: 180 Class: Senior Bats: R Throws: R BA: .451 Runs: 34 HR: 9 RBI: 35

"We call him the Moneyman,'' says Coach Fred Oliver. Drafted in the second round by Cincinnati. Hit 10 doubles, three triples, drew 28 walks and stole 11 bases. Had .646 on-base percentage and .836 slugging percentage. Hit three homers in two games on a single day in Pearland tourney. Made just two errors. Had 9-3 pitching record with no-hitter.

SS CHRIS SMITH Vallejo (Calif.) Ht: 5-11 Wt: 190 Class: Senior Bats: R Throws: R BA: .506 Runs: 36 HR: 2 RBI: 44

Was picked No. 29 by the California Angels. Had eight game-winning hits for 19-6 team. Hit seven doubles and four triples and was 18-for-19 in stolen bases. Struck out four times and had .782 slugging percentage. "What you don't see in the averages is how hard he hits the ball,'' said Coach Norm Tanner.

SS DAVE LANDAKER Simi Valley (Calif.) Ht: 6-0 Wt: 185 Class: Senior Bats: R Throws: R BA: .526 Runs: 45 HR: 3 RBI: 17

Set school records with 45 runs and 41 hits. Drew 26 walks - 11 intentional. Hit eight doubles and three triples and was 18-for-18 in stolen bases. Struck out nine times. Made three errors, with 74 assists and 30 putouts. Drafted in second round by Houston.

OF SHEA MORENZ San Angelo (Texas) Central Ht: 6-2 Wt: 205 Class: Senior Bats: L Throws: R BA: .507 Runs: 20 HR: 7 RBI: 30

"He can hit any pitch out of the ballpark,'' says Coach Rod Moore. "Five of his seven home runs were at least 400 feet and one in Austin was at least 450 feet.'' Hit five doubles and six triples. Sixth-round draft pick by Toronto even though he is outstanding quarterback who has signed with the University of Texas for football. Had 4.0 scholastic average.

COACH RICH HOFMAN Miami Westminster 1992 record: 33-2 Years coaching: 24 Record: 540-163 College: Calvin College (Grand Rapids, Mich.) State titles: 4 Scholarship players: 23

His first team in 1968-69 finished 2-13-1 but Hofman won his first state title by 1981. ``I hadn't even visited a state tourney until then.'' He has had 41 players continue their careers in college, 23 on scholarship. Eight have played professional baseball. He is president of the Baseball Coaches Association of America.

SECOND TEAM Pitchers Name School Ht. Wt. Cl. B T W-L ERA Dan Serafini

San Mateo (Calif.) Serra 6-2 175 Sr. L L 11-1 1.37

Bob Wolcott

Medford (Ore.) North 6-2 185 Sr. R R 8-2 0.65

Position players Name School Ht. Wt. Cl. Pos. B T BA HR RBI Ryan Luzinski

Delran (N.J.) Holy Cross 6-1 220 Sr. C R R .478 6 33

Chad Roper

Belton-Honea Path (S.C.) 6-1 200 Sr. SS R R .500 9 30

Rick Magdalleno

Baldwin park (Calif.) 6-1 180 Sr. SS R R .537 2 18

Brandon Cromer

Lexington (S.C.) 6-2 170 Sr. SS L R .407 5 21

Tom Knauss

Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hershey

6-2 210 Sr. SS R R .450 4 36

Shannon Stewart

Miami Southridge 6-2 185 Sr. OF R R .440 3 18

Shon Walker

Cynthiana (Ky.) Harrison Co.

6-1 185 Sr. OF L L .564 29 76

Tony Sheffield

Tullahoma (Tenn.) 6-2 175 Sr. OF L L .492 8 .25

