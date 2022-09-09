From the archives | Robert Bianco: Why TV needs diversity

This story originally published on Nov. 1, 2016. It is being republished as part of the commemoration of USA TODAY's 40th anniversary on Sept. 15, 2022.

We all need to be part of the narrative.

On TV and off, that desire to feel that the story being told applies to us — that we’re part of it or can learn from it — is simply human nature. We all want to see ourselves represented and validated; we all want TV to acknowledge our place in the national community.

Yet the call for inclusivity, particularly when it’s being aimed at the broadcast networks, is more than just a desire or demand. In an increasingly diverse and sometimes divided nation, it's a necessity.

Despite what the networks might want to believe, merely adding some token black best friend, Asian tech expert or Latina housemaid to an otherwise white cast is not enough — and for good reason. When a network presents an entire new slate without a single minority lead, as CBS did this fall, it sends a not-so-subtle message that minority actors are not up to the challenge; minority characters are not worthy of our attention; and minorities themselves are not capable of being more than supporting players in a society run by white men.

That kind of television white-out doesn’t just hurt those excluded; it hurts us all. If this election season has taught us anything, it’s that we don’t know enough about each other — a lack of understanding that can only make the divisions among us grow even more dangerous.

Television is the most powerful and influential medium in America, and we have a right to expect the broadcast networks to use that power to help bridge those divisions. The networks, through their owned-and-operated stations and their affiliates, broadcast their shows over the public airwaves. In exchange, the FCC requires them to operate in the public interest — a requirement the broadcast stations themselves use to justify their demand that cable companies carry them.

Most of the public-service burdens once placed upon those stations have long since been weakened to the point being virtually non-existent. But the basic idea still applies, and at a bare minimum it should mean that people who use the public airwaves should be expected to reflect the public as it actually exists. No one should have to force them to do so; it's an obligation they should be smart enough to recognize on their own.

Any representation helps, from the African-American captain on Brooklyn Nine-Nine to the Asian-American detective on Elementary. But if we’re ever going to get closer to understanding each other, we also need shows in which race and ethnicity are part of the point — shows that go beyond color-blind representation to portray our differences and similarities.

What we need are more shows like Jane the Virgin, Queen Sugar, Atlanta, Fresh off the Boat, Empire and Insecure. And we won't get more of them until the people in charge of making, ordering and airing television series better reflect the people out there watching them.

When that happens, we all benefit. Certainly there are things a white family in Indiana can learn from Black-ish’s portrait of an upper-middle-class African-American family's life in Los Angeles, but there are also things a family in Los Angeles (black or white) can learn from The Middle’s portrait of a working-class white family's life in Indiana. Neither, of course, is a documentary — but both at least offer a jumping off point for a conversation.

A conversation that can’t take place until we all get to take part.

