Clarence HIll: Who has he edge in Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Bucs season opener?

The Dallas Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the 2022 season in what is a rematch from the 2021 season opener.

This won’t be a shootout as it was a year ago when the Buccaneers prevailed 31-29 on a field goal in the waning moments.

Both offenses open the season with offensive line concerns and will likely struggle against two of the league’s top defenses.

So who has the edge?

Clarence Hill breaks it down:

OFFENSE

Both teams enter the game with questions on the offensive line as both will have three new starters up front. The Cowboys have the stronger backfield with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard but the Buccaneers have the edge at receiver with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Russell Gage compared to CeeDee Lamb and a host of unknowns on the Cowboys.

The quarterbacks are the difference makers. Dak Prescott is in prime of his career and in the best shape of his life. But Tom Brady has seven Super Bowls rings and has history of uplifting a team with inferior parts.

Edge: Buccaneers

DEFENSE

This is the tough call because the Buccaneers were the better defense in 2021. They were third against the run and fifth in scoring. They also led the NFL in quarterback hits last year with 140, which is a concern with the Cowboys starting a rookie at left tackle.

The Cowboys were seventh in scoring but first in turnovers with 34. They have the deeper unit and the best player on the field in Micah Parsons, who will give Tampa Bay fits rushing blitzing from the inside and rushing from the edge.

The Cowboys believe they have the makings of a top 5 defense in 2022 but they must limit the big plays from a year ago.

Edge: Even

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Buccaneers have the edge at kicker with Ryan Succop coming into the season as the most accurate kicker in franchise history. Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has had a strong training camp but he has a questionable history.

Give the Cowboys the edge at punter with veteran Bryan Anger coming off a Pro Bowl season and the Buccaneers going with rookie Jake Camarda.

The Cowboys have an explosive weapon on returns KaVontae Turpin, who is a touchdown waiting to happen. If Tampa Bay kicks away from him, it could result in good field position.

Edge: Cowboys

COACHING

Mike McCarthy may be entering the season on the hot seat but his resume is unquestioned. He owns the sixth most wins (142) of any active coach in the NFL with seven division titles and Super Bowl title. And that’s not including the presence of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who has been to the Super Bowl twice as a coordinator and once as a head coach.

Todd Bowles is entering his first year as the Buccaneers coach after replacing the retired Bruce Arians. But while he has a 26-41 record as a head coach with the New York Jets, Bowles’ ability to lead and scheme rank among the best in the league. This is also the best team he’s had to work with as head coach and retained all of the assistants who helped Arians win the Super Bowl title in 2020.

Edge: Cowboys

INTANGIBLES

The Cowboys have home-field advantage. But Mike McCarthy is only 8-7 at home since taking over as Cowboys coach in 2020. He is 0-2 on opening day with the Cowboys. And Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is 6-0 all-time against the Cowboys in Tampa Bay and New England.

Edge: Buccaneers

PREDICTION

Buccaneers 23, Cowboys 20