Auburn, AL

5 Auburn football home-and-homes we’d like to see scheduled

Auburn is slowly working its way through those Power 5 opponents it has never played in the regular season, or at least those it hasn’t played in a while. The Tigers play the second half of a home-and-home with Penn State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, having traveled to State College last season. Also on the agenda for future seasons are series with California (2023-24), Baylor (2025-26), UCLA (2027-28) and Miami (2029-30).
What the San Jose State game taught us about T.J. Finley’s growth, composure

T.J. Finley knew there was a price to pay after Saturday’s escape against San Jose State. Auburn’s starting quarterback owed his team a gasser — an extended sprint up and down the practice field — after he dropped a crucial fourth-down snap in the third quarter of the Tigers’ 24-16 win last weekend. Fortunately for Finley, he made up for the botched snap on the play, quickly recovering the ball and then finding running back Tank Bigsby for an 11-yard gain and a first down.
AL.com recruiting: Reviewing Auburn’s 2023 receiving options

We’re back for Week 3 of the Auburn Recruiting Show on AL.com. On this episode, sponsored by Inline Lighting, we recap the breaking news regarding the Tigers’ future wide receiver. Reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield cover the decommitment of Central-Phenix City’s Karmello English and...
Auburn adds Georgia’s No. 1 receiver to class of 2023

Auburn bounced back on the recruiting trail at a key position on Thursday morning. Adam Hopkins, a four-star wide receiver, announced his commitment to the Plains. The No. 189 prospect nationally, per 247Sports composite rankings, helps fill the immediate void in the 2023 class left by Central-Phenix City’s Karmello English, who decommitted yesterday. Auburn now has eight verbal pledges, including the top running back in Alabama, and with Hopkins, the top wide receiver in Georgia.
Auburn loses top recruit from 2023 class

Auburn’s already thin recruiting class suffered a blow on Wednesday. Karmello English, a four-star receiver and top prospect currently in Bryan Harsin’s 2023 class, announced he is reopening his search for a future home. “I am grateful to the staff for providing me a opportunity to represent WDE...
What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin

Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
Auburn still laments missed opportunities from 2021 loss to Penn State

The mental images of 100,000-plus white-clad fans celebrating into the rural Pennsylvania night still stings for Auburn. It’s a difficult memory to erase for Auburn, which felt like it squandered a golden opportunity last September at Beaver Stadium. Auburn fell, 28-20, to Penn State in what was a marquee early-season nonconference matchup, handing the Tigers their first loss of the Bryan Harsin era.
Karmello English decommits from ‘University of Auburn,’ social media explodes

Karmello English, a four-star receiver, decommitted from Auburn on Wednesday. Obviously, college football fans tend to overreact when a teenage kid has a change of heart. There will always be backlash. It’s part of it. However, some couldn’t let the idea of English decommitting from the “University of Auburn” slide without saying something. In fact, it started trending on social media.
Sports
Nick Saban provides update on injured WR Tyler Harrell

Alabama’s wide receivers have had an uneven start to the fall, partially due to the injuries of JoJo Earle and Tyler Harrell. Nick Saban provided an update to the latter on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. “He has not been able to practice this week. He will not play...
Auburn names Rich McGlynn as interim athletics director, launches national search for next AD

Auburn has named Rich McGlynn as its interim athletics director as it begins a national search for the school’s 16th all-time AD. McGlynn will take over AD duties “effective immediately,” Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts announced Tuesday. McGlynn takes over for Auburn athletics chief operating officer Marcy Girton, who served as acting athletics director the last two weeks following the resignation of Allen Greene from his post at the end of August.
Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15

Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash on Montgomery’s I-85

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Montgomery. Police identified the fatality victim as Michael Bonicelli. He was 25 and lived in Prattville. Montgomery officers and fire medics responded at 11:05 a.m. Monday to Interstate 85 near Ann Street on a report of a two-vehicle crash. The wreck happened in the northbound lanes.
