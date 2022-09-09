Read full article on original website
Auburn is slowly working its way through those Power 5 opponents it has never played in the regular season, or at least those it hasn’t played in a while. The Tigers play the second half of a home-and-home with Penn State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, having traveled to State College last season. Also on the agenda for future seasons are series with California (2023-24), Baylor (2025-26), UCLA (2027-28) and Miami (2029-30).
Auburn’s best chance at securing a signature nonconference win — one that could propel the team into its SEC slate, no less — will require Bryan Harsin’s team to do something it has yet to accomplish through the first two weeks of the season: play a clean game.
T.J. Finley knew there was a price to pay after Saturday’s escape against San Jose State. Auburn’s starting quarterback owed his team a gasser — an extended sprint up and down the practice field — after he dropped a crucial fourth-down snap in the third quarter of the Tigers’ 24-16 win last weekend. Fortunately for Finley, he made up for the botched snap on the play, quickly recovering the ball and then finding running back Tank Bigsby for an 11-yard gain and a first down.
We’re back for Week 3 of the Auburn Recruiting Show on AL.com. On this episode, sponsored by Inline Lighting, we recap the breaking news regarding the Tigers’ future wide receiver. Reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield cover the decommitment of Central-Phenix City’s Karmello English and...
If there’s any coach in college football who can relate to what Manny Diaz went through at Miami late last year, it might be the guy whose offense the first-year Penn State defensive coordinator will be tasked with slowing this weekend at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Diaz spent three years as...
Auburn bounced back on the recruiting trail at a key position on Thursday morning. Adam Hopkins, a four-star wide receiver, announced his commitment to the Plains. The No. 189 prospect nationally, per 247Sports composite rankings, helps fill the immediate void in the 2023 class left by Central-Phenix City’s Karmello English, who decommitted yesterday. Auburn now has eight verbal pledges, including the top running back in Alabama, and with Hopkins, the top wide receiver in Georgia.
The competition at cornerback appears to continue for Alabama as it enters Week 3 of the season. Coming off a 20-19 win at Texas, the defensive back play remains a talking point. The group allowed a few big plays and picked up a few more coverage-related penalties while clamping down...
Auburn’s already thin recruiting class suffered a blow on Wednesday. Karmello English, a four-star receiver and top prospect currently in Bryan Harsin’s 2023 class, announced he is reopening his search for a future home. “I am grateful to the staff for providing me a opportunity to represent WDE...
It was the wrong question, of course, a graphic mistake flashed on the screen during the season’s first edition of ESPN’s College GameDay. A subsequent decision in Lincoln and potential developments on the Plains could make that question seem prophetic, but that would be a headline for another day.
Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
The mental images of 100,000-plus white-clad fans celebrating into the rural Pennsylvania night still stings for Auburn. It’s a difficult memory to erase for Auburn, which felt like it squandered a golden opportunity last September at Beaver Stadium. Auburn fell, 28-20, to Penn State in what was a marquee early-season nonconference matchup, handing the Tigers their first loss of the Bryan Harsin era.
Karmello English, a four-star receiver, decommitted from Auburn on Wednesday. Obviously, college football fans tend to overreact when a teenage kid has a change of heart. There will always be backlash. It’s part of it. However, some couldn’t let the idea of English decommitting from the “University of Auburn” slide without saying something. In fact, it started trending on social media.
Alabama’s wide receivers have had an uneven start to the fall, partially due to the injuries of JoJo Earle and Tyler Harrell. Nick Saban provided an update to the latter on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. “He has not been able to practice this week. He will not play...
Auburn has named Rich McGlynn as its interim athletics director as it begins a national search for the school’s 16th all-time AD. McGlynn will take over AD duties “effective immediately,” Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts announced Tuesday. McGlynn takes over for Auburn athletics chief operating officer Marcy Girton, who served as acting athletics director the last two weeks following the resignation of Allen Greene from his post at the end of August.
Opelika’s Erik Speakman and Pickens County’s Michael Williams have been selected as head coaches of the 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game in December. The game will be played Dec. 16 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Speakman will coach the South with Williams leading the North. The...
Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
The Houston Astros host the Oakland Athletics in MLB 2022 action Thursday, September 15, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Lance McCullers gets the start on the mound for the Astros, vs. fellow right-hander James Kaprelian for the Athletics. Houston is 93-50 this season, while Oakland is 52-91.
A Tallapoosa County home recently sold after an extensive set of renovations - but it doesn’t hurt to have almost 600 feet of shoreline to go along with the roof over your head. This home off Lake Hill Drive in Alexander City recently sold for $2.6 million after listing...
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Montgomery. Police identified the fatality victim as Michael Bonicelli. He was 25 and lived in Prattville. Montgomery officers and fire medics responded at 11:05 a.m. Monday to Interstate 85 near Ann Street on a report of a two-vehicle crash. The wreck happened in the northbound lanes.
